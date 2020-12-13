It’s fun to fight for the “equity” of socialism — until you have to live out socialist principles in your own life.

Prominent rapper Cardi B learned that lesson on Sunday when she asked fans if she should purchase an $88,000 purse.

In the past, the wealthy rapper has supported left-wing policies like increased gun control. At one point, she even endorsed socialist Bernie Sanders for president.

Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting 😩😩😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

In the subsequent backlash to her tweet, numerous fans responded by demanding the wealthy rapper give her money to those in need before purchasing a handbag for herself.

Donate the money to hungry people. Tweets like this are why we want to eat the rich. — The divorcee of Frankenstein 🦄🌈♥️ (@Jordanaglama) December 6, 2020

it just speaks to your privilege that you could spend that much on a handbag. That’s more than most people make in a year. — Todd Grooten (@toddgrooten) December 6, 2020

Wow this comment is so superficial, especially to post during a pandemic when so many people are suffering…lol I can’t believe she would tweet this now — Britty Faye (@its_britty_xo) December 6, 2020

The rapper went on to defend herself by explaining how she has supported others financially during the pandemic.

“If I want to splurge I can with out yall asking for hand outs like me and my husband don’t do so,” she tweeted.

Also I got 7 uncles an 3 aunts on my daddy side,9 aunts and 3 uncles on my momma side a whole bunch of cousins I had to help cause of the pandemic ….If I want to splurge I can with out yall asking for hand outs like me and my husband don’t do so.Thank you. https://t.co/9LpZEMQXNv — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

This is what left-wing celebrities and millionaires like Cardi B fail to understand: Rich people are always the bad guys.

Cardi B believes that she worked hard to earn what she has and has earned the right to use her wealth however she sees fit. Socialism teaches the exact opposite.

According to the tenets of socialism, Cardi B is now a member of a privileged class of elites.

If our economic system were truly fair, according to socialism, she would have the same amount of money as everyone else.

In reality, Cardi B’s music has a distinct style that resonates with a wide swath of hip-hop fans everywhere.

However, if she really wants to get on board with the socialist agenda of some in the Democratic Party, Cardi B is going to have to admit that she’s just as much of a privileged oppressor as all of the wealthy conservatives she hates so much.

Her wealth and success is merely an expression of that privilege, not of her talent, if the philosophy of Marxist socialism is to be believed.

Additionally, if Cardi B truly believed in socialism, she would also understand that her excess capital wasn’t earned but stolen.

As is usually the case with wealthy socialists, Cardi B won’t admit to any of this.

The reason is simple: Most socialists don’t even understand the tenets of the Marxist socialism they espouse.

Nevertheless, Cardi B will continue on spouting out socialist talking points without ever realizing her own hypocrisy.

