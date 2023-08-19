Share
News

'Rich Men North of Richmond' Beat Out Taylor Swift for No. 1 Song on Charts

 By Maire Clayton  August 19, 2023 at 4:45pm
Share

Oliver Anthony’s viral, working-class anthem “Rich Men North of Richmond” shows no sign of slowing down.

Since last week, the song has dominated the iTunes charts and now it also holds the No. 1 spot on Apple Music’s global charts.

The former factory worker turned singer is beating out much more established musicians such as Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift.

The 33-year old Swift is one of the biggest music stars in the world, across any genre, to put Anthony’s viral success in perspective.

Incredibly, outlets are already predicting the track might debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 next week, which would topple the many weeks Morgan’s “Last Night” has taken the title.

Trending:
Fulton County Prosecutor Could Face Trial of Her Own, Lawmaker Fires His Own Shot at DA

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.



Anthony’s meteoric rise was recently explained and described by Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat.

She stated she believes his popularity occurred “because he understood and acknowledged the pain, the suffering and the struggling that so many Americans are dealing with on a daily basis.

Are you a fan of Oliver Anthony?

“He is a voice for all of those who aren’t able to express what they’re feeling, what they’re going through, and be able to say, we need change now.”

Nesheiwat added, “One of the reasons that he said he wrote this song was not for fame, not for glory, but he was feeling a sense of mental illness, depression and anxiety because of the state of our economy.

“And so many Americans resonate with that.”

Anthony spoke out in a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday to address why the songs are speaking to everyday people.

“These songs have connected with millions of people on such a deep level because they’re being sung by someone feeling the words in the very moment they were being sung,” he wrote.

Related:
Skillet Singer Comes to Defense of 'Rich Men North of Richmond' After Christianity Today Hit Piece

“No editing, no agent, no bulls***,” the singer added. “Just some idiot and his guitar. The style of music that we should have never gotten away from in the first place.”

Anthony also noted that he shunned $8 million offers from music industry executives since his quick rise to fame.


And the music clearly resonates with the masses given that Anthony played at a farmers market in Currituck, North Carolina, last Sunday and had a whopping 12,000 fans showing up to hear him perform.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Maire Clayton
Maire Clayton graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in English and Psychology. She joined The Western Journal in 2022.




Elon Musk Slapped with Community Note After Announcing X Will Be Deleting 'Block' Feature
'Rich Men North of Richmond' Beat Out Taylor Swift for No. 1 Song on Charts
Skillet Singer Comes to Defense of 'Rich Men North of Richmond' After Christianity Today Hit Piece
Pence Sells Out Trump, Claims 'Georgia Election Was Not Stolen' in Wake of Indictment
'Rich Men North of Richmond' Singer Says He Turned Down $8M Offer, Still Lives in Camper Without Roof
See more...

Conversation