'Rich Men North of Richmond' Singer Addresses Rumor He's a Biden Supporter

The musician behind the viral blue-collar anthem “Rich Men North of Richmond” is setting the record straight about his political affiliations.

Oliver Anthony shot down suggestions that he is a supporter of President Joe Biden in a Friday Instagram post.

“Corporate news (big surprise) is now trying to twist me into being a Biden supporter,” Anthony stated with a laughing emoji image.

The country-folk musician clarified that the message of “Rich Men North of Richmond” is critical of establishment politicians across the partisan aisle.

The viral hit takes aim at the economic plight affecting millions of working-class Americans, pointing to the nation’s leaders as callous to the everyday struggles that these people face.

Prior to denouncing Biden, Anthony pushed back at what he called attempts to label his song politically conservative in a Friday video, pointing to its reference in Wednesday’s Republican primary debate.

Oliver Anthony shuts down Republicans for claiming “Rich Men North of Richmond”: “It’s aggravating seeing people on conservative news trying to identify with me like I’m one of them… I wrote that song about [GOP presidential candidates]. That song has nothing to do with Biden.” pic.twitter.com/upG2Y6x9kY — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 25, 2023

Anthony’s explanation fueled more misconceptions that its message was supportive of Democrats.

“Rich Men North Richmond is about corporate owned DC politicians on both sides,” he said.

Anthony took specific exception to how presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis referenced his song during the debate.

“Why is [The Rich Men North of Richmond] striking such a nerve in this country right now?” DESANTIS: “Our country is in decline. This decline is not inevitable. It’s a choice!” pic.twitter.com/kFKyFeRgqK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 24, 2023

Anthony rebuffed the idea that the song was purely about Biden — a notion he accused DeSantis of asserting.

WARNING: The following video contains lyrics that some users may find offensive

“He talks about needing to get Joe Biden out, as if that would automatically solve all the problems. Biden is a big part of the issue, [but] it runs much deeper,” Anthony said.

The country singer added: “It’s knocking the system collectively… Including the corporate owned conservative politicians that were on stage that night.”

