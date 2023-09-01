Share
News

'Rich Men North of Richmond' Singer's Family Discloses Life-Changing Event Coming in November

 By George C. Upper III  September 1, 2023 at 1:57pm
Share

Oliver Anthony has already had quite a 2023, and according to his family, it’s only going to get better.

Anthony, whose real name is Chris Lunsford, and his wife Tiffany are expecting their second child in November, according to Tiffany’s grandfather, Arthur Brogdon.

The couple already has one child, an 18-month-old daughter who will turn 2 in February, Brogdon told the New York Post.

“Her name is June,” he said. “I call her Junebug.”

Brogdon said the two have a very happy marriage. It’s Anthony’s second, following what Brodgon called a “bad first marriage.”

Trending:
Looters Pick the Wrong Disaster Area to Target, End Up with Million-Dollar Bails After Florida Sheriff's Office Gets Involved

“She and Chris define happiness,” he said. “They’re happy.”

“They are an outdoor couple,” Brogdon added. “They go kayaking; they have horses; they ride ATVs. They love each other.”

Anthony took his stage name from his late grandfather Anthony Oliver Ingle, who died in 2019, according to the Post.

He and his wife now live in Ingle’s former residence. He also has an older daughter from his previous marriage.

Are you a fan of Oliver Anthony?

Anthony started working on his music career full time last year, after quitting a job selling aluminum siding for construction supplier Chesterfield Trading Co., of Richmond.

While that kind of decision doesn’t always work out for everyone, Anthony seems to have made the right choice.

According to Billboard, “Rich Men North of Richmond” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, making Anthony the first artist to top the chart without any previous chart history.

Assessing the impact of the song, Anthony told Billboard: “The hopelessness and frustration of our times resonate in the response to this song. The song itself is not anything special, but the people who have supported it are incredible and deserve to be heard.”

Anthony ruminated about the nation and the times in which we live in a post on his Facebook page, on which he describes himself simply: “I play music and pet dogs.”

Related:
Regular Guest on Greg Gutfeld's Late-Night Show Announces His Retirement

“Im sitting in such a weird place in my life right now,” he wrote. “I never wanted to be a full time musician, much less sit at the top of the iTunes charts. Draven from RadioWv and I filmed these tunes on my land with the hope that it may hit 300k views.

“I still don’t quite believe what has went on since we uploaded that,” he added. “It’s just strange to me.”

“People in the music industry give me blank stares when I brush off 8 million dollar offers. I don’t want 6 tour buses, 15 tractor trailers and a jet. I don’t want to play stadium shows, I don’t want to be in the spotlight.”

I’m not sure he has much choice about that anymore. But at least he has family to share it all with.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Watch: RFK Touts Own Mugshot Following Praise of 'Shrewd' Trump
Parents Suing School District After Girls Told to 'Tolerate' Alleged 'Threatening' Encounter with Exposed Male in Bathroom
Florida Fire Department Issues Warning to EV Owners After Seeing What Hurricanes Trigger
Check Your Receipt: Glitch Causes Customers to Double Pay Taxes on Groceries
'Rich Men North of Richmond' Singer's Family Discloses Life-Changing Event Coming in November
See more...

Conversation