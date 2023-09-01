'Rich Men North of Richmond' Singer's Family Discloses Life-Changing Event Coming in November

Oliver Anthony has already had quite a 2023, and according to his family, it’s only going to get better.

Anthony, whose real name is Chris Lunsford, and his wife Tiffany are expecting their second child in November, according to Tiffany’s grandfather, Arthur Brogdon.

The couple already has one child, an 18-month-old daughter who will turn 2 in February, Brogdon told the New York Post.

“Her name is June,” he said. “I call her Junebug.”

Brogdon said the two have a very happy marriage. It’s Anthony’s second, following what Brodgon called a “bad first marriage.”

“She and Chris define happiness,” he said. “They’re happy.”

“They are an outdoor couple,” Brogdon added. “They go kayaking; they have horses; they ride ATVs. They love each other.”

Anthony took his stage name from his late grandfather Anthony Oliver Ingle, who died in 2019, according to the Post.

He and his wife now live in Ingle’s former residence. He also has an older daughter from his previous marriage.

Anthony started working on his music career full time last year, after quitting a job selling aluminum siding for construction supplier Chesterfield Trading Co., of Richmond.

While that kind of decision doesn’t always work out for everyone, Anthony seems to have made the right choice.

According to Billboard, “Rich Men North of Richmond” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, making Anthony the first artist to top the chart without any previous chart history.

Assessing the impact of the song, Anthony told Billboard: “The hopelessness and frustration of our times resonate in the response to this song. The song itself is not anything special, but the people who have supported it are incredible and deserve to be heard.”

Anthony ruminated about the nation and the times in which we live in a post on his Facebook page, on which he describes himself simply: “I play music and pet dogs.”

“Im sitting in such a weird place in my life right now,” he wrote. “I never wanted to be a full time musician, much less sit at the top of the iTunes charts. Draven from RadioWv and I filmed these tunes on my land with the hope that it may hit 300k views.

“I still don’t quite believe what has went on since we uploaded that,” he added. “It’s just strange to me.”

“People in the music industry give me blank stares when I brush off 8 million dollar offers. I don’t want 6 tour buses, 15 tractor trailers and a jet. I don’t want to play stadium shows, I don’t want to be in the spotlight.”

I’m not sure he has much choice about that anymore. But at least he has family to share it all with.

