Richard Simmons' Autopsy Shows What Was in His System After Death Was Ruled an 'Accident'

The official cause of fitness guru Richard Simmons’s death has been revealed.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said the death was ruled an “accident” and that death came from “from sequelae of blunt traumatic injuries,” according to KTLA-TV.

The report said that “atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” a type of heart disease, contributed to Simmons’s demise.

“Per reports, he experienced an episode of dizziness and collapsed on the floor on the evening of July 11, 2024. He was found the next morning on July 12 and spent the day in bed,” the report said.

“On the morning of July 13, he was found unresponsive on the bedroom floor. His death was pronounced at the scene.”

The autopsy showed “a fracture of the left femur and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”

Simmons’s body showed “the presence of diphenhydramine, trazodone, and zolpidem,” but they “do not appear to have contributed to the cause of death,” the report said.

Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine. Trazodone is used to treat depression. Zolpidem addresses insomnia.

Last week, the Simmons family gave People a preview of what the report would say.

“This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner’s office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor,” the statement said.

“The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss,” the statement said.

People noted that Simmons was happy as he approached his 76th birthday.

So sad to hear Richard Simmons has died at the age of 76. I worked with him during numerous video releases in Canada, and his enthusiasm, kindness and positivity to all of his fans was relentless. He spent hours talking and listening to each person, and he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/qq9922TwBZ — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) July 13, 2024

“I am grateful that I’m here, that I am alive for another day. I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people,” he said.

Simmons had been upbeat in an interview two days before his death, according to People.

“I’m grateful I get to live another day,” he said.

“Today is a beautiful day,” he said.

“But nothing’s really different. I got up this morning. I said my prayers, I counted my blessings, and then I went to work. You know? And writing messages, answering emails — and when the email is real extreme, I ask for their numbers, and I call them. I’m feeling great, ’cause I’m helping people,” he said.

