The Richest Banker in America Just Gave Trump's Tariff Strategy a Major Boost: 'The Opportunity Is Now'

 By Randy DeSoto  April 9, 2025 at 4:55pm
Andy Beal, the wealthiest banker in the U.S., is countering the advice President Donald Trump is getting from others in the billionaire class, saying he should stay the course with his “shock and awe” tariff policies.

Beal offered his advice Tuesday, before Trump’s Wednesday announcement that he was putting a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, while keeping in place a baseline 10 percent tariff as new trade deals are negotiated.

Beal, founder of Dallas-based Beal Bank, argued that the president’s endgame of reshuffling the world trade deck is worth enduring some short-term economic turbulence.

“Our huge and perpetual balance of trade deficit and our continual multitrillion-dollar fiscal deficit are simply not sustainable, and the sooner we deal with them the better and the less long-term pain,” Beal told Market Watch. “A dollar of government borrowing and spending is not the same as a dollar earned by inventing or building a widget.”

The U.S. trade deficit (imports over exports) last year was over $918 billion, up from approximately $785 billion in 2023.

The federal government’s deficit was $1.8 trillion in fiscal year 2024, up from $1.7 trillion in 2023. The interest payments on the debt alone last year were $881 billion, more than the entire Defense Department’s budget.

The massive amount of borrowing and spending distorted the U.S. economy, putting it on unstable ground, Beal contended.

He also specifically singled out venture capitalist and political activist Bill Ackman (who endorsed and supported Trump’s candidacy in 2024) for advising the president to reverse course on tariffs.

Do you support Trump’s tariff strategy?

“Bill Ackman is wrong. We don’t need another moratorium for 90 days,” Beal said. “The opportunity is now. Don’t let this opportunity pass. We have been living in a fantasy world for decades.”

In a Sunday post on social media platform X, Ackman wrote, “The country is 100% behind the president on fixing a global system of tariffs that has disadvantaged the country. But, business is a confidence game and confidence depends on trust.”


He went on to argue that Trump was ruining that trust among our friends overseas by imposing high tariffs.

“The president has an opportunity to call a 90-day time out, negotiate and resolve unfair asymmetric tariff deals, and induce trillions of dollars of new investment in our country,” Ackman wrote.

Otherwise, he forecasted “a self-induced, economic nuclear winter.”

Similarly, J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon advocated on Fox Business Wednesday morning, “If you want to calm down the markets, show progress in those things [of negotiating trade deals], and let [Treasury Secretary] Scott [Bessent] take the time.”

“Trade deals are very large and very complex. They can’t be done overnight. But you really have to have teams working on them to get them right,” he added.

“Let them [the markets] settle down, take a deep breath, [and] negotiate some trade deals. That’s the best thing they [the administration] can do,” Dimon said.

The stock market had seen massive declines after Trump announced his new tariff regime last week, but rebounded in a big way Wednesday with the announcement of a 90-day pause in the higher reciprocal tariffs.

Trump appeared to split the difference between those in Beal’s camp and those in Ackman’s by keeping the 10 percent baseline tariff in place while pausing the higher reciprocal tariffs for 90 days.

The president acknowledged during a White House event on Wednesday afternoon that the reason he put the pause in place was because people were “getting a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid.”

“We have a big job to do,” he continued in negotiating new trade deals. “No other president would have done what I did … but somebody had to do it … because it was not sustainable.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




