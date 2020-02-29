Rick Harrison of 'Pawn Stars' Blasts Bernie Sanders and Socialism: He 'Wants To Crush Everything We Have'

“Pawn Stars” host Rick Harrison criticized Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and defended capitalism at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.

“Bernie Sanders wants to tax me at 90 percent,” Harrison said when explaining the dangers of Sanders’ policies. “Why would I want to open up a business if I’m not going to make no money?”

He told the audience that young people have to have things explained to them because everything from the left sounds exciting.

“Government regulation, all it does is hold businesses back,” Harrison said. “The more regulations you have, the tougher it is to open a business, the tougher it is to be successful. And less employees in the end.”

TRENDING: Warren's Rough Night Made Even Worse as Tulsi Gabbard Piles on the Insults

Harrison began his speech by quoting Benjamin Franklin as saying, “You have the right to pursue happiness; it’s up to you to catch it.”

But the left, according to Harrison, “really thinks it should be delivered to you” and that mindset is being passed on to the next generation.

“When you talk to these young people, you have to teach them the reason why CEOs make big money is because they are the Lebron James of business,” Harrison said.

“They have a skill set that other people do not have, and that’s why they get paid that money. It’s the hypocrisy that drives me crazy.”

Do you agree young people need to be taught about the insanity of socialism? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4969 Votes) 0% (17 Votes)

The television star added that it is hard to explain the concept to young people “because they do not teach anything about economics or capitalism or anything that made this country great in high school and in college anymore.”

“They come out of college, they come out of high school, all they know is that a corporation is evil and capitalism is evil, and I should get free medical care, I should get free school, I should get free everything for the rest of my life,” he said.

Harrison said the education system needs to be changed in order to change this mindset.

He added that it is so important to vote this year because the left does have a chance to win if conservatives don’t show up.

“Bernie Sanders really wants to crush everything we have,” Harrison said. “We just need to be massively diligent. You have to vote. You have to beg other people to vote. You have to drag them to the polls. And every young person out there, you have to explain to them why this left stuff will not work. Because there is always a chance it could happen.”

RELATED: Trump Gives Credit, Thanks God for 3 Years of Achievements and Beating Democrats

Harrison also addressed questions of him considering a run for the governorship of Nevada.

“Everyone wants me to run for governor of Nevada, but no decisions yet,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.