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Ex-CIA and Pentagon insider Jim Rickards is issuing a major change to his thesis on gold.
Ex-CIA and Pentagon insider Jim Rickards is issuing a major change to his thesis on gold. (Paradigm Press)

Rickards: A Change to My Gold Thesis?

 By Jim Rickards  May 1, 2026 at 6:56am
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Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Western Journal benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

Hi, it’s ex-CIA and Pentagon insider Jim Rickards here …

And I’ve got a huge gold announcement to share with you today.

You see, I’ve recommended that everyone put at least 10% of their wealth into gold bullion for years.

But due to THIS announcement, I’m issuing a major change to my thesis on gold.

No, I’m not recommending that you sell any of your gold …

I’m also not lowering my current price target of $27,000 per ounce or higher.

But I’ve discovered a little-known and far more lucrative way for ANYONE to profit from the rise in gold …

If you have yet to hear about my new thesis on gold — and if you own any gold at all or have considered buying some — then click here for this urgent update.

Hurry, though — the story is moving fast. And if you don’t act now, you’ll miss out completely on what I’m expecting in the coming days. Click here now.

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