Rickards: A Change to My Gold Thesis?

Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Western Journal benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

Hi, it’s ex-CIA and Pentagon insider Jim Rickards here …

You see, I’ve recommended that everyone put at least 10% of their wealth into gold bullion for years.

No, I’m not recommending that you sell any of your gold …

I’m also not lowering my current price target of $27,000 per ounce or higher.

But I’ve discovered a little-known and far more lucrative way for ANYONE to profit from the rise in gold …

Hurry, though — the story is moving fast. And if you don’t act now, you’ll miss out completely on what I’m expecting in the coming days. Click here now.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.