Ricky Gervais Responds to Liberals Who Scolded Him for Embracing Conservative Fans

Comedian Ricky Gervais last week delivered a lesson in free speech to his critics.

Gervais went viral after his opening monologue at the Jan. 5 Golden Globes awards show suggested actors, whom Gervais mocked as knowing nothing about politics, keep their political opinions to themselves while accepting awards.

The British comedian on Friday replied to criticism he has received for accepting conservative Twitter followers.

I've noticed a couple of tweets criticising me for "accepting" new followers who are the "opposite" of me. Christian, conservative, pro life, pro gun, reactionaries. Of course I accept them. To err is human, to forgive divine. It's what Jesus would do. Dog Bless all my followers. pic.twitter.com/25iufHbQjs — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 10, 2020

“I’ve noticed a couple of tweets criticising me for ‘accepting’ new followers who are the ‘opposite’ of me. Christian, conservative, pro life, pro gun, reactionaries,” Gervais tweeted. “Of course I accept them. To err is human, to forgive divine. It’s what Jesus would do. Dog Bless all my followers.”

Then came the summary of what free speech is all about.

If you don't believe in free speech for people who you disagree with, and even hate for what they stand for, then you don't believe in free speech. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 10, 2020

“If you don’t believe in free speech for people who you disagree with, and even hate for what they stand for, then you don’t believe in free speech,” he wrote.

During his monologue, Gervais derided the politics of the liberals who dominate Hollywood.

“Apple roared into the TV game with ‘The Morning Show,’ a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China,” he said toward the end of the monologues.

“Well, you say you’re ‘woke,’ but the companies you work for in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?” he said.

Gervais then called for the speeches to be devoid of politics.

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg,” Gervais said.

So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f—off,” he said.

Earlier in his monologue, Gervais reminded his audience to have a sense of humor about his humor.

“Remember, they’re just jokes. We’re all gonna die soon and there’s no sequel, so remember that,” he said.

The monlogue brought out some howls — and not the laughing kind.

Here’s my Ricky Gervais problem: The idea that celebrities are not only pampered babies but hypocrites who cause the problems they make speeches deploring and should therefore shut up and act/sing/be grateful is a right-wing talking point, and an especially stupid one. > — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 6, 2020

“Gervais really did come across as an idiotic clapping monkey – grabbing your attention but for what you’re not really sure,” Jo Murch wrote for The Independent.

“Presenting Gervais, like a teenager acting up to shock his parents, is a step in totally the wrong direction. It sends out the message that Hollywood is a place with no morals or respect, where true talent can be exchanged for a few expletives and where the big issues hide in the corner while the village idiot dances under the big, bright spotlight,” Murch wrote.

Gervais replied online.

I always knew that there were morons in the world that took jokes seriously, but I'm surprised that some journalists do. Surely, understanding stuff is pretty fundamental to their job, isn't it? Just makes it funnier though, I guess😇 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 7, 2020

1. Simply pointing out whether someone is left or right wing isn’t winning the argument.

2. If a joke is good enough, it can be enjoyed by anyone.

3. It’s not all about you.

4. Just because you’re offended, doesn’t mean you’re right. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 8, 2020

On Friday, he also posted his last laugh — all the fuss netted him 500,000 new Twitter followers.

