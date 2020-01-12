SECTIONS
Ricky Gervais Responds to Liberals Who Scolded Him for Embracing Conservative Fans

By Jack Davis
Published January 12, 2020 at 7:50am
Comedian Ricky Gervais last week delivered a lesson in free speech to his critics.

Gervais went viral after his opening monologue at the Jan. 5 Golden Globes awards show suggested actors, whom Gervais mocked as knowing nothing about politics, keep their political opinions to themselves while accepting awards.

The British comedian on Friday replied to criticism he has received for accepting conservative Twitter followers.

“I’ve noticed a couple of tweets criticising me for ‘accepting’ new followers who are the ‘opposite’ of me. Christian, conservative, pro life, pro gun, reactionaries,” Gervais tweeted. “Of course I accept them. To err is human, to forgive divine. It’s what Jesus would do. Dog Bless all my followers.”

Then came the summary of what free speech is all about.

“If you don’t believe in free speech for people who you disagree with, and even hate for what they stand for, then you don’t believe in free speech,” he wrote.

During his monologue, Gervais derided the politics of the liberals who dominate Hollywood.

“Apple roared into the TV game with ‘The Morning Show,’ a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China,” he said toward the end of the monologues.

“Well, you say you’re ‘woke,’ but the companies you work for in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?” he said.

Gervais then called for the speeches to be devoid of politics.

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg,” Gervais said.

Was Gervais effective at making the point about free speech?

So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f—off,” he said.

Earlier in his monologue, Gervais reminded his audience to have a sense of humor about his humor.

“Remember, they’re just jokes. We’re all gonna die soon and there’s no sequel, so remember that,” he said.

The monlogue brought out some howls — and not the laughing kind.

“Gervais really did come across as an idiotic clapping monkey – grabbing your attention but for what you’re not really sure,” Jo Murch wrote for The Independent.

“Presenting Gervais, like a teenager acting up to shock his parents, is a step in totally the wrong direction. It sends out the message that Hollywood is a place with no morals or respect, where true talent can be exchanged for a few expletives and where the big issues hide in the corner while the village idiot dances under the big, bright spotlight,” Murch wrote.

Gervais replied online.

On Friday, he also posted his last laugh — all the fuss netted him 500,000 new Twitter followers.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
