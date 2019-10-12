Ride of a Lifetime: Trump Flies Little League World Series Champs Back Home on Air Force One

This year’s Little League world champions capped off a tour of the White House Friday by spending a little more time with the president than most groups.

President Donald Trump invited the team to join him aboard Air Force One as he flew to Louisiana, the team’s home state, for a rally.

The Eastbank All-Stars were visiting Washington to celebrate their August victory in the Little League World Series. The visit was sponsored by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

During the visit, Trump unexpectedly invited the team to fly along with him on Air Force One.

Little league world champions fly back to Louisiana on Air Force One Fridayhttps://t.co/N7KOO4mdSB pic.twitter.com/nCkqG37zJV — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) October 11, 2019

“Today, the President welcomed the team to the Oval Office along with North Carolina’s Rowan Little League Softball Team,” deputy press secretary Steven Groves said in a statement, according to Fox News. “During their visit in the Oval Office, the President invited the Louisiana team to fly to Louisiana with him this evening.”

WHAT?! 🤯🤯Yup, that is the East Bank Little League World Champion team hitching a ride with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump on Air Force One! >> https://t.co/DnbmIAGGJd pic.twitter.com/LSh0YMWvk8 — wdsu (@wdsu) October 11, 2019

Along the way, team members were fed Domino’s pizza and given extra custom Air Force One M&Ms to share with friends back home, according to a White House media pool report.

The White House also hosted North Carolina’s Rowan County All-Stars, which won the Little League Softball World Series.

During Friday night’s rally, Trump spoke about both teams.

“We had the Little League girls’ championship team and they were incredible and they come from North Carolina and they were undefeated, I think they were like 20 and 0,” Trump said.

“And then, of course, I got into a competition ‘Who’s better you or them?’ and one of these guys gave them a 25 percent chance. I don’t know if you’re very popular on your team and that’s a pretty good, but they were incredible.”

“Then the guys came in and I said, ‘Where are you from?’ They said Louisiana,” Trump said.

Trump said he then made the team an offer.

“I’m going on a beautiful plane called Air Force One; world’s most beautiful. I’m going to a place called Louisiana. You want to come?” Trump said.

The team briefly joined Trump on stage during his Lake Charles, Louisiana, rally in support of two Republican gubernatorial candidates, Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone, The Daily Caller reported.

