SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

Ride of a Lifetime: Trump Flies Little League World Series Champs Back Home on Air Force One

×
By Jack Davis
Published October 12, 2019 at 11:46am
Print

This year’s Little League world champions capped off a tour of the White House Friday by spending a little more time with the president than most groups.

President Donald Trump invited the team to join him aboard Air Force One as he flew to Louisiana, the team’s home state, for a rally.

The Eastbank All-Stars were visiting Washington to celebrate their August victory in the Little League World Series. The visit was sponsored by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

During the visit, Trump unexpectedly invited the team to fly along with him on Air Force One.

TRENDING: Anti-Trump Mob Attacks Supporters Leaving Minneapolis Rally, Waves Communist Flag

“Today, the President welcomed the team to the Oval Office along with North Carolina’s Rowan Little League Softball Team,” deputy press secretary Steven Groves said in a statement, according to Fox News. “During their visit in the Oval Office, the President invited the Louisiana team to fly to Louisiana with him this evening.”

Does this show the kind of man President Donald Trump truly is?

Along the way, team members were fed Domino’s pizza and given extra custom Air Force One M&Ms to share with friends back home, according to a White House media pool report.

The White House also hosted North Carolina’s Rowan County All-Stars, which won the Little League Softball World Series.

During Friday night’s rally, Trump spoke about both teams.

“We had the Little League girls’ championship team and they were incredible and they come from North Carolina and they were undefeated, I think they were like 20 and 0,” Trump said.

RELATED: Trump Takes One Last Jab at Outgoing Shepard Smith: 'He Had Terrible Ratings'

“And then, of course, I got into a competition ‘Who’s better you or them?’ and one of these guys gave them a 25 percent chance. I don’t know if you’re very popular on your team and that’s a pretty good, but they were incredible.”

“Then the guys came in and I said, ‘Where are you from?’ They said Louisiana,” Trump said.

Trump said he then made the team an offer.

“I’m going on a beautiful plane called Air Force One; world’s most beautiful. I’m going to a place called Louisiana. You want to come?” Trump said.

The team briefly joined Trump on stage during his Lake Charles, Louisiana, rally in support of two Republican gubernatorial candidates, Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone, The Daily Caller reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Police Officially Charge 13-Year-Old Girl Who Pointed 'Finger Gun' at Classmates
Biden Floundering: Former VP's Campaign Reportedly Pressures Media To Block Trump's Ukraine Ad
NBA Team Responds After Being Accused of Caving to Anti-Israel Socialist Group
Trump Takes One Last Jab at Outgoing Shepard Smith: 'He Had Terrible Ratings'
Schiff Has 2 Ex-National Security Council Aides Who Worked with Ukraine Whistleblower: Report
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×