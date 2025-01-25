It's All Rigged: Deputy Cuffs Law-Breaking Dem Sen., Then a Mayor, City Councilor, and Her Attorney All Show 'to Help'

An Oklahoma deputy ticketed a Democrat senator after she allegedly ran two stop signs and refused to hand over her license.

After Sen. Regina Goodwin was belligerent with the deputy — who eventually arrested her — the mayor, a city councilor and Goodwin’s attorney showed up at the scene, according to KWTV-DT in Oklahoma.

Body cam footage from Jan. 11, showed the moments leading up to the Tulsa County deputy arresting Goodwin, Fox News reported.

Not only did Goodwin deny having run the stop signs, she also refused to show her driver’s license, despite the deputy’s requesting it more than a dozen times.

Deputy Freddie Alaniz eventually arrested Goodwin.

Goodwin then insisted she needed to turn her car off, to which Alaniz said he would do afterward.

A man standing nearby and recording the incident on his cell phone offered to turn the car off.

When Alaniz told him no, he identified himself as Goodwin’s attorney, Mike Manning. The deputy told him to stand aside.

After verbally resisting Alaniz nearly every step of the way, Goodwin eventually got into the deputy’s SUV.

Manning spoke with the deputy as Goodwin sat in the car.

“I realize Senator Goodwin can be strong-headed at times, but don’t you think you can write her a citation?” Manning said.

Alaniz told Manning he hadn’t initially planned on giving Goodwin a ticket.

“I was just going to give her a verbal warning and tell her not to do that but her demeanor the way that she was, I can’t have that, okay? I’m the one in control of the traffic stop, not her. If I don’t allow other people to do that when I do a traffic stop, I’m not going to allow her either,” the deputy said.

Alaniz released Goodwin from the handcuffs and gave her a ticket for running the stop sign.

At one point, Democrat Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols stopped by, never announcing that he was mayor.

“This is just someone who got pulled over who happens to be a state senator, and a common friend that we have, who happens to call her former colleague who is the mayor, who was close enough and in the area to stop by, who then had a very calm and fine exchange with sheriff’s deputies, and at the end of the day that’s all that happened,” Nichols told KWTV-DT in a later interview.

Tulsa City Councilor Laura Bellis also showed up.

Bellis said she had been running an errand and saw Goodwin pulled over and wanted to “make sure she was safe,” according to KWTV-DT.

When asked for a comment, Goodwin said, “Let the courts handle it,” according to KWTV-DT.

