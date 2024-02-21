Share
Entertainment

Was it Rigged? You'll Never Believe Who Beat Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise For 2023's 'Best Action Star'

 By Michael Austin  February 21, 2024 at 2:57pm
Share

In “John Wick: Chapter 4,” Keanu Reeves’s titular character fell down 50 flights of stairs during an action scene. Tom Cruise rode a motorbike off of a mountain and into a free dive for real in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.”

Apparently neither of these incredible feats — or the great action-star performances surrounding them in those respective films — was enough to earn either actor the People’s Choice award for “Best Action Star.”

Instead, that honor went to the highly controversial actress Rachel Zegler on Sunday for her role in “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.”

The choice of winner for the award — which was made via an online popular vote — has baffled many.

Trending:
Does Netflix Finally Have a True Rival? Not Quite, But Warner Bros. Discovery Might Be Getting Close

Would you have voted for Zegler?

One analyst even speculates that Disney may have rigged the award to boost Zegler’s profile. Popular YouTuber and financial analyst Valiant Renegade made his case in a YouTube video posted on Tuesday.

The YouTuber read through the People’s Choice Awards’s voting rules, explaining how easy they would be to manipulate.



“This voting can be heavily manipulated. This is a vote that is decided by who can get the biggest group of friends to show up and just bang away at the keyboard religiously, each and every day, during the voting window,” he said.

Related:
Does Netflix Finally Have a True Rival? Not Quite, But Warner Bros. Discovery Might Be Getting Close

“If you were the Walt Disney Company and you had already spent $200 some-odd million filming ‘Snow White,’ a live-action remake of it starring Rachel Zegler, who then stuck her foot in her mouth and effectively sank the production to the point that Disney had to pull it off of their release shelf and move it back one entire year for massive re-shoots… you might just want to raise the specter and public sentiment of its principal character, Rachel Zegler.”

Another theory the YouTuber postulated is that the voting audience is much like the award show’s in-person audience — mostly made up of young women.

Zegler found herself smack dab in the middle of controversy last year thanks to comments she made about Disney’s upcoming live-action “Snow White” remake.

After being cast in the titular role, a series of interviews with Zegler criticizing the original films for not being politically correct enough went viral — and not in a good way.



Zegler called the timeless animated classic “extremely dated,” and “weird.” She also described the story’s prince as “the guy who literally stalks [Snow White].”

Following the backlash to Zegler’s comments, Disney announced it would be delaying the movie a full year, pushing back its release date from 2024 to 2025.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Negative Reviews Skyrocket in Response to Netflix's Poorly-Written Perversion of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'
'Oppenheimer' Manages to Set Yet Another Record Months After Leaving Theaters
Flashback: Canceled Johnny Depp's Response to Disney Execs If They Come Crawling Back
'Best Action Star' Controversy Is Even Worse Than People Thought: Look at Who Wasn't Even Nominated
Kimmel Leaving Late Night: Interview Hints Exactly When Host Will End His Talk Show Career
See more...

Conversation