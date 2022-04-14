This article was sponsored by Citizens United Productions.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg knew the state of Georgia would be critical during the 2020 presidential election. It shouldn’t be a surprise, then, that he spent large swaths of money there to help Joe Biden.

The film “Rigged” exposes Zuckerberg’s plot to use his wealth to the advantage of Democrats during the election. It is out right now, and you can get your copy here for just $4.99.

The Georgia Democratic Party claimed in a November 2019 lawsuit that minorities were disproportionately affected by policies ensuring the integrity of ballots.

The party eventually reached a settlement with election officials in March 2020 streamlining the requirements for signature matching on ballots.

While this consent agreement was supposed to clarify signature matching standards and help ensure all ballots for valid, Citizens United President David Bossie said in “Rigged” that the agreement had the opposite effect.

“As the Zuckerberg-funded plan was at work activating state election offices to increase the number of absentee ballots, mail-in votes and dropboxes in heavily Democrat areas, the consent decree restricted the ability to challenge contested ballots,” Bossie said.





The consent decree did not abolish the signature matching requirement, but it changed the type of signatures to be used for matching. In December 2020, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham explained how this became a major problem.

Did these developments tip the scales in Georgia? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“[2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate] Stacey Abrams conned the Republican leadership in Georgia into a consent decree that basically adulterated the signature verification system, so that you’re comparing the ballot signature to the application signature,” Graham said, according to The Hill. “They’re the same person who did the fraud.

“You should be comparing the ballot signature, the envelope signature on the ballot, to a signature that existed before the application was made. She changed that.”

If you want to see exactly how Zuckerberg influenced the 2020 election for Biden, you can get “Rigged” here today.

To compound the issue, Bossie explained, Zuckerberg gave an unprecedented amount of money to Georgia to expand mail-in and absentee voting.

“Georgia got $50 million of Zuckerberg’s money, more than any other state in the country, and 94 percent of [the Center for Tech and Civic Life]’s funds in Georgia went to jurisdictions Biden carried,” Bossie said.

To recap, Zuckerberg spent the vast majority of $5o million expanding mail-in voting in Democratic areas. That alone would elicit a huge number of votes for Democrats, and Republican areas were not given the same opportunity.

To make matters worse, the consent decree cast doubt on the signature matching process. That means it was much harder to verify this new influx of Democratic mail-in ballots was even valid.

Considering Biden won by fewer than 12,000 votes across the entire state, it is not difficult to see how these measures could have tipped the scales for Democrats.

In the film, former President Donald Trump made his thoughts on these developments abundantly clear.

“Look, in my opinion, it’s corrupt,” Trump said. “It’s not fair, shouldn’t be allowed, probably isn’t allowed. …

“When somebody’s allowed to spend $417 million with no recourse, and then you read later on, long after the election’s over that the vast majority of that went to Democrats, I mean how is that not a violation of the law?”

“Rigged” shows exactly how Zuckerberg used his money and power to help Biden in the 2020 election. You can see his entire plot when you buy “Rigged” here right now.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.