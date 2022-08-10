Share
Commentary

The Right Was Blamed for the Murder of 4 Muslim Men in New Mexico - Then the Suspect's Identity Was Revealed

 By Warner Todd Huston  August 10, 2022 at 3:56pm
This week a story about the murders of several Muslim men broke that was immediately blamed on Islamophobia and white supremacy, but once the facts finally came out it completely upended the left’s narrative of finger-pointing and blame.

Since November, several Muslim men have been murdered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and after the third, officials began worrying that the town had been best by a serial killer of Muslims, according to the New York Times.

After a fourth man turned up dead, President Joe Biden jumped into the mix to call the murders “hateful attacks” that “have no place in America.”

Clearly, Biden was stoking the flames of “racist attackers” who he claimed were attacking Muslim men. And his adoring public caught that cue and ran with it.

Do you ever believe the first media narrative on any story?

But this week, more news broke about these murders. It turns out that the man authorities think is responsible for these murders is another Muslim.

The alleged killer, the Albuquerque police said, is a Sunni Muslim who may have become incensed that his daughter married outside his faith.

Police have named Muhammad Syed, a 51-year-old Albuquerque resident, as the perpetrator the Daily Mail reported.

Syed is an immigrant from Afghanistan and his victims were Afghan and Pakistani immigrants.

Reuters even seemed to take a poke at those accusing white supremacists for the murders.

“After days bolstering security around Albuquerque-area mosques, seeking to allay fears of a shooter driven by anti-Muslim hate, police said on Tuesday they had arrested 51-year-old Muhammad Syed, one among the city’s Islamic immigrant community,” Reuters reported when authorities unveiled their suspect.

Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock of the Albuquerque Police Department told reporters that religion may have played a part in the murders. “But we’re not really clear if that was the actual motive, or if it was part of a motive, or if there is just a bigger picture that we’re missing,” he said to reporters’ questions.


Prosecutors added that Syed was charged with the homicides of Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, who were killed on July 26 and Aug. 1.

The charges were leveled after a police investigation found evidence in his home linking Syed to the crimes. It appears that more charges will be forthcoming.

These murders are a terrible crime, no matter who does it, granted. But once again, we see that the left uses every incident under the sun to push its political agenda and refusing to wait for facts.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Conversation