Right After Clinching House Majority, Republicans Reveal What's Coming Next: 'This Is Now an Investigation of President Biden'

House Republicans will give the Biden administration and the Biden family intense scrutiny when the new Congress convenes, top Republicans said Wednesday.

Republicans have unofficially gained control of the House following last week’s midterm elections, as most media outlets have called races that will give the GOP back the control it lost with the 2018 elections.

“We are going to make it very clear that this is now an investigation of President Biden,” Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said.

I am fully prepared to use the power of the Oversight Committee to hold the Biden family accountable for their shady business dealings. House Democrats won’t be able to shield @POTUS anymore. @GOPoversight will uncover the truth for the American people. @FoxNews @SeanHannity pic.twitter.com/C8R7V33mik — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) November 17, 2022



Comer is in line to become chair of the House Oversight Committee. The panel’s Republicans noted Wednesday they are “investigating the domestic and international business dealings of the Biden family and their associates to determine whether these activities compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality. The Biden family has a pattern of peddling access to the highest levels of government to enrich themselves to the detriment of U.S. interests.”

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, House Minority Leader McCarthy said the elections have enshrined a new era in Washington.

“It is official. One-party Democrat rule in Washington is finished,” McCarthy said. “We have fired Nancy Pelosi.”

McCarthy said that the majority gives House Republicans the power “to subpoena and hold this government accountable, secure this border, fight to make us energy independent, give parents a say in their kids’ education, and actually look what DOJ is doing, look at what DHS is doing,” he said, saying they this will be part of the GOP House agenda, claiming that “on day one we will repeal 87,000 new IRS agents.”

McCarthy said House Republicans can accomplish this by using “the power of the purse.”

McCarthy said that House Republicans will follow the agenda constituents have said is important, with a focus on the economy and reducing government spending.

McCarthy said the potential topics to be investigated include the origins of COVID-19. The House was in Democratic hands when the pandemic erupted in 2020.

“We want to know the origins of where COVID began so that we never have that happen again,” he said.

Other items that have taken place on the Democrats’ watch are also on the table, he said.

“We want to know what happened in the last 60 days of Afghanistan,” he said. “Why didn’t the president listen to the military?”







McCarthy noted that the porous southern border and the Biden administration’s policies that could be allowing terrorists to enter the country will be scrutinized.

“What do they have planned? Who are they talking to, and why are they here? That’s just the start,” McCarthy said, speaking of potential terrorists who have used the border to infiltrate America.

McCarthy said that, despite days of Republicans outspokenly criticizing one another for not gaining as many seats as they hoped, unity will prevail when the new Congress convenes in January.

“We have to work as a team, or we’ll lose as individuals. And I believe this conference will rally together,” he said.

“We need to work together because …. We are the only Republican entity that can stop this disastrous Biden agenda,” he said.

