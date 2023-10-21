Meat-packing giant Tyson Foods has announced that it is partnering with an insect ingredient company to construct a bug processing facility in the U.S.

Tyson announced on Tuesday that it is buying a stake in the Netherlands-based Protix BV, according to Bloomberg.

“The companies will also form a joint venture to build and operate a US facility that will produce bug-based meal and oil, which are typically used in fish feed and dog food.”

Founded in 2009, Protix currently supplies its insect products to pet food makers such as Nestle SA and Mars Inc. The new U.S. plant “still doesn’t have a site and won’t be ready before 2025,” Bloomberg reported.

When it is up and running, it will house “an enclosed system to support all aspects of insect protein production including the breeding, incubating, and hatching of insect larvae,” according to a news release from Tyson.

Tyson CFO John Tyson said the insect processing business is a “multibillion-dollar industry opportunity” with “tremendous growth potential.”

You see, Tyson seems to think that feeding Fido bugs is what the world needs for a “sustainable” future. Yes, it’s all about climate change, of course.

“In the long run,” Tyson said, “insect-protein inclusion in animal-feed diets can be a real thing that exists and can be one that is good for people, planet and animals.”

“The insect lifecycle provides the opportunity for full circularity within our value chain, strengthening our commitment to building a more sustainable food system for the future,” he added in the news release.

Protix CEO Kees Aarts — a member of the World Economic Forum — said the deal with Tyson is “the tipping point we have been working for.”

“Tyson Foods’ and Protix’s strategic partnership advances our joint work towards creating high-quality, more sustainable protein using innovative technology and solutions,” he said.

The two companies may be starting with insect-based pet food. But forcing humans to turn to bugs for food is also a major goal of the WEF and other globalist “experts.”

On its website, the WEF assures us that “insect protein has high-quality properties and can be used as an alternative source of protein throughout the food chain, from feed for aquaculture to ingredients for nutritional supplements for humans and pets.”

Earlier this year, the European Union added two species to its list of insects approved for human consumption.

You’ve probably noticed that the U.S. media has been trying to groom the American public into accepting the idea of eating bugs to save the planet, with story after story marveling at the “sustainable” new fad.

And they’re not even stopping there.

During a WEF panel in January, Jim Hagemann Snabe, chairman of the German tech conglomerate Siemens AG, hinted at the possibility of artificial, lab-grown “food.”

“I predict that we will have proteins not coming from meat in the future. They will probably taste even better. … They will be zero-carbon and much healthier than the kind of food that we eat today. That is the mission that we need to get on,” he said.

The elites are pressuring the common man to cast aside real sources of sustenance, uproot food industries and rely on their schemes that no one wants — all in an attempt to make the weather better.

And corporations such as Tyson Foods are playing right along.

