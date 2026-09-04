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The Right to a Jury of Our Peers Assumes We Still Live Among People Capable of Sound Judgment, Which We Don't

 By Johnathan Jones  September 4, 2026 at 11:47am
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The foundation of the American legal system was built on a simple bedrock principle: 12 ordinary people, picked at random from the same streets as those accused of a crime, could hear evidence and collectively decide the truth.

For a long time, that foundation has held. There have been exceptions, but a jury has historically almost always done its work — and taken it as a solemn civic duty.

Now, the Sixth Amendment never assured us each a panel of engineers and rocket scientists. But it did promise a fair trial before a jury of people like us, bound by an oath, and capable of judgment that could be trusted.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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