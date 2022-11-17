We Were Right: Lincoln Project RINOs Praise Pelosi with Sick 3-Word Nickname

The political consultants of the Lincoln Project grift train issued a tweet praising Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Thursday.

In a tweet where the well-financed hucksters re-upped an old ad about Pelosi’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, the fundraising operation hailed the departing Speaker as a “champion of democracy.”

Pelosi announced her retirement as the Democratic leader in the House on Thursday, although she’s not leaving Congress.

The Lincoln Project thanked Pelosi for being a “courageous leader” and “defending our republic.”

#ThankYouMadamSpeaker for being a courageous leader and defending our republic. Speaker Pelosi is a true patriot and champion of democracy. There won’t be another like her.pic.twitter.com/Utq71sUdZe — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 17, 2022

The Lincoln Project marketed themselves as “Republicans” who merely opposed Donald Trump during the 2020 election, only to become indistinguishable from a communications shop of the Democratic Party that cycle and in the following years.

Predictions of the group’s demise after 2020 proved premature, with the Lincoln Project still churning out partisan advertisements criticizing Republicans.

Out of the $90 million dollars the group raised as of early 2021, more than $50 million ended up paid to political consulting businesses owned by the group’s establishment consultant founders, according to National Review.

Do you think Nancy Pelosi needs to be investigated for insider trading? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (803 Votes) No: 0% (3 Votes)

That’s another way of saying it ended up in their own pockets.

There’s a market for grabbing the donations of gullible liberals who like the group’s ineffective and partisan ads, which they often don’t even buy much television airtime for.

The Lincoln Project’s grifting ways may even explain its love for Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi has traded in stocks affected by day-to-day votes in Congress for years.

Critics of the trades have pointed to the transactions as the definition of corrupt insider trading.

The Lincoln Project has seen its reputation tarnished amid a series of scandals involving its leaders.

One of the group’s founders, John Weaver, was forced out from the Lincoln Project in response to a series of allegations of pederastic sexual harassment.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.