One week after the midterms, The Washington Post quietly reported that, well, remember those classified documents former President Donald Trump allegedly took to his home in the Mar-a-Lago Club, the ones that prompted the FBI to raid his home? Yeah, he wasn’t doing anything “nefarious” with them.

No nuke-selling to the Saudis, apparently! How about that? Huh. Well, carry on, WaPo readers! Thanks for voting Democrat!

In the Monday report, the Post noted that investigators “believe former president Donald Trump’s motive for allegedly taking and keeping classified documents was largely his ego and a desire to hold on to the materials as trophies or mementos.”

“As part of the investigation, federal authorities reviewed the classified documents that were recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and private club, looking to see if the types of information contained in them pointed to any kind of pattern or similarities, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

“That review has not found any apparent business advantage to the types of classified information in Trump’s possession, these people said. FBI interviews with witnesses so far, they said, also do not point to any nefarious effort by Trump to leverage, sell or use the government secrets,” the piece continued.

“Instead, the former president seemed motivated by a more basic desire not to give up what he believed was his property, these people said.”

The paper’s sources “cautioned that the investigation is ongoing, that no final determinations have been made, and that it is possible additional information could emerge that changes investigators’ understanding of Trump’s motivations.”

“But they said the evidence collected over a period of months indicates the primary explanation for potentially criminal conduct was Trump’s ego and intransigence.”

Imagine that.

(As an aside, how often does The Washington Post call attention to “ego and intransigence” in a Democrat? Maybe Barack Obama, for instance?)

Remember, on Aug. 11, the Post reported that “[c]lassified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought in a search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence.”

“Material about nuclear weapons is especially sensitive and usually restricted to a small number of government officials, experts said. Publicizing details about U.S. weapons could provide an intelligence road map to adversaries seeking to build ways of countering those systems. And other countries might view exposing their nuclear secrets as a threat, experts said.”

Perhaps the sensitive nuclear documents were indeed among Trump’s possessions, but one was expected to draw sinister inferences from the Post’s reports about the material. Was he selling secrets to [insert country we don’t like right now here]? We don’t know!

Until, of course, one week after the midterms, when the WaPo quietly reports that investigators think Trump took the documents out of ego and that he thought they were his.

Again: Whoops! Sorry about that.

Suffice it to say, many Twitter users weren’t impressed by the backfilling:

However, this response probably summed it up best:

Remember the Steele dossier? The Mueller report? The first impeachment? The second impeachment? The Jan. 6 committee? The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office investigation of the Trump Organization?

If we were being well-informed by the establishment media during this whole process, this guy should be in Leavenworth for the rest of his days — if not on a scaffold, awaiting the hangman’s noose for treason.

And what was Trump doing one day after this article was published? Announcing his 2024 presidential campaign.

It’s not to say charges won’t be brought. But how many times have we been told Trump was cornered?

It’s like an episode of “The Dukes of Hazzard” playing on a loop: The Duke boys ain’t never gonna get their way out of this one! Until, of course, they jump the General Lee right over Boss Hogg’s Cadillac and 11 police cars, then high-tail it out of Hazzard County to live another day.

After raising the specter of Trump having a cache of nuclear documents for nefarious purposes, the Post is now reporting the case is mostly one of “ego” and the documents are without “any apparent business advantage” to the former president. And just a few days after the midterms.

Nice work. How, again, do these people expect to be taken seriously?

