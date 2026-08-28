Milo Yiannopoulos is in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Louisiana, TMZ reported Friday.

The British commentator is being held at an ICE detention center, according to inmate records cited by the site.

Sources told TMZ he was taken into custody at an airport. The agency has not publicly explained the legal basis for the stop.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to the New York Post’s request for a statement.

Yiannopoulos, 41, is a U.K. national, not a U.S. citizen. He has said he entered the United States years ago on an O-1 visa for people with extraordinary ability.

Whether that status lapsed, or another immigration issue is involved, or whether the airport stop is tied to something else has not been confirmed.

Kanye West was scheduled to perform Friday night at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. TMZ noted that the booking was a possible reason Yiannopoulos was in the state.

Yiannopoulos worked as West’s chief of staff and later as director of political operations for the rapper’s 2024 campaign. The two split in 2024.

A decade ago, he was one of the loudest figures on the American right.

After Ben Shapiro left Breitbart, Yiannopoulos became the site’s most visible star and an early Trump-era campus draw.

His college tour helped make him a household name. A planned 2017 appearance at the University of California, Berkeley, set off violent protests that canceled the event and became a national story.

He left Breitbart that same year after comments about relationships between younger teens and older men triggered a backlash, including from conservatives who had booked him.

The years after that were uneven. He worked as an unpaid intern for then-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in 2022, moved through West’s orbit, and publicly feuded with other right-wing personalities.

At one point he said he had rejected his former gay identity and returned to Christian faith. He has not issued a new public accounting of that claim in connection with Friday’s detention.

Laura Loomer posted that she had previously flagged his immigration status and called the arrest a win. That is her account, not an official ICE statement.

No criminal charges were listed in the first wave of reports. Detention by ICE is an immigration action, not the same thing as a criminal arrest.

As of Friday afternoon, the only confirmed facts were the ones TMZ put on the record: a well-known British provocateur is in ICE custody in Louisiana after an airport encounter, and the government has not said why.

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