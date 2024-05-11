Riley Gaines Calls Out College Administrator for Making 'Cowardly' Gesture Behind Her During Commencement Speech

History is full of heroes who have been willing to die for what they believe. From Christian martyrs to civil rights leaders, those who believe strongly enough about their cause are not afraid to speak out boldly in full view of their enemies and face whatever consequences their actions may bring.

But what we have witnessed lately on college campuses are crowds of protesters hiding behind masks and keffiyehs, revealing that today, modern leftists are only brave as long as no one can see them.

On Sunday, one trans-activist showed the same lack of character during a commencement address by former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines at Adrian College in Michigan, according to The Daily Mail.

The choice of Gaines as speaker sparked controversy, as she has become a national figure for her outspoken opposition to men who identify as women competing in women’s sports, according to Fox News.

During Gaines’ commencement speech, one administrator decided to protest by draping himself in a trans flag — but only when Riley wasn’t looking.

Gaines took to social media to call out the cowardly actions of the unidentified administrator, who draped a transgender flag over his shoulders as Gaines took the podium, only to remove it before she turned back around after her speech concluded.

“I just watched back my commencement speech at Adrian College,” Gaines wrote.

“In truly cowardly fashion, the administrator behind me cloaked himself in a trans flag only after I got to the podium and removed it before I turned back around to see. Nonetheless, I got a standing ovation from the graduates and friends + families in attendance. Thanks to Adrian College for the invitation!” she said.

Social media users had some choice words for the “brave” protester.

“The coward couldn’t even oppose you directly, he had to do it behind your back, in “secret.” What a looooooooser,” one commenter wrote.

The coward couldn’t even oppose you directly, he had to do it behind your back, in “secret”. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 What a looooooooser. — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) May 10, 2024

“What a pathetic coward he is! Couldn’t even do it to your face, what a freaking joke!’ another comment read.

what a pathetic coward he is! Couldn’t even do it to your face, what a freaking joke! — Woke Moments (@WokeMoments) May 10, 2024

“A pathetic coward he is then. What a vile piece of work. A man who chooses to fight for the right for men to crush women in women’s sport, but he hasn’t the courage to do it to your face. Despicable,” another comment read.

The speech Gaines gave pointed to the very characteristics this administrator sadly lacked.



“I chose to be courageous,” Gaines said, speaking of her fight for the protection of women’s rights in sports.

“Courage is a virtue that’s often misunderstood — commonly being conflated with fearlessness,” she continued. “But make no mistake: These words are not synonymous, and they’re not interchangeable.”

“Being fearless means you lack fear. But being courageous is quite the opposite.

“Having courage means you’re willing to do the right, fair, just and moral thing, despite the fears that you face. It is the strength to confront adversity, and to pursue your dreams with unwavering determination,” she said.

The students of Adrian College did not just get a speech about courage and moral fortitude during their commencement — they saw it displayed before their eyes.

On the one hand, they witnessed a young woman who put her entire career on the line to fight for the rights of other girls to have a chance to achieve their dreams.

And, on the other hand, they saw a coward wrapping himself in self-righteous virtue-signaling while making sure he wasn’t seen.

Thanks to the cowardly protester, Gaines’ speech may have had far more impact on the graduates than her words could ever have conveyed.

