Parler Share
Commentary
Sports
At left, former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines speaks at a rally outside of the NCAA Convention in San Antonio on Jan. 12. At right, U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe reacts during warm-ups before a friendly match against Germany at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Nov. 13, 2022.
Commentary
At left, former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines speaks at a rally outside of the NCAA Convention in San Antonio on Jan. 12. At right, U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe reacts during warm-ups before a friendly match against Germany at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Nov. 13, 2022. (Darren Abate / AP; Ira L. Black - Corbis / Getty Images)

Riley Gaines Eviscerates Megan Rapinoe with 2 Truth Bombs for Betraying Women in Sports

 By Johnathan Jones  April 12, 2023 at 8:37am
Parler Share

Former All-America college swimmer Riley Gaines called out “woke” soccer star Megan Rapinoe for “virtue signaling” in a Tuesday tweet about her stance on men participating in women’s sports.

As usual, the outspoken former University of Kentucky star didn’t hold back as she defended women’s sports from those who have made a mockery of them.

Gaines had to compete against transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a man who was an average college swimmer until he began competing as a woman.

Last spring, Thomas won an NCAA Division I national championship in the women’s 500-year freestyle event, and he has since been treated like a hero.

In what was ultimately another slap in the face to women, Thomas was celebrated as a part of women’s history by ESPN.

Trending:
MMA Fans Lose It After Spotting What Trump Handed Kid Rock During UFC Event

States across the country have been attempting to protect people like Gaines by passing bills to protect women and girls from having to compete against male athletes claiming to be female.

Last month, Rapinoe tweeted her opposition to legislation at a national level that would protect the integrity of women’s sports.

“Today, politicians in DC are claiming to ‘protect women’s sports’ by pushing a trans & intersex sports ban,” she wrote March 8. “Call your Congressional rep today to say women’s sports need protection from unequal pay, sexual abuse & lack of resources, NOT from trans kids.”

Rapinoe also used the hashtag “#LetKidsPlay.”

This week, she signed onto a letter, organized by the LGBT activist group Athlete Ally, opposing the “Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act” pushed by Republicans in Congress.

Gaines, who has been out on the front lines in the fight for women since last year, shared the soccer star’s tweet on Tuesday and made a couple of raw observations.

She noted Rapinoe, who is a lesbian, will likely never have to protect a daughter from competing against a man in the field of play.

Gaines also pointed out that at age 37, Rapinoe is ancient history as far as competing at an elite level goes but would have never given her roster spot to a man.

Related:
Megan Rapinoe Turns on Women with Latest Move - Just Like She Turned on America

“It’s worth noting that 1) you’re done with your athletic career and 2) because you aren’t sexually attracted to men, it’s unlikely you will ever have a daughter to defend,” she said. “To me, this looks like a classic case of virtue signaling because you have nothing to personally lose.”

“I can respect opinions that differ from my own and everyone is entitled to think/speak independently, but I can’t help but think Megan Rapinoe would genuinely shiv any male who tried to take her spot on the US Women’s National Team.”

The takedown was tactful but it definitely landed.

Gaines has shown in recent months she is more than a fierce competitor. She is also a natural leader.

The 22-year-old also possesses the moral fortitude to stand up to a culture that has lost its way and to those whose corrupted values are too often portrayed by the media as mainstream.

Rapinoe is no civil rights hero. She has only ever truly advocated for herself.

Do you think Rapinoe hates America?

Her long tenure as part of the U.S. Women’s National Team has offered her a pulpit from which she has espoused her left-wing views without regard to the impact on her teammates.

Rapinoe has been insulated from issues that affect female athletes by a culture that at some point adorned her an authority on the intersection of sports and social issues.

But Gaines represents a new generation of feminine strength.

She is blunt and unafraid. More importantly, unlike Rapinoe, she is credible.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Life Gets Worse for Woke Bud Light Exec After Photos of Her Time at Harvard Are Leaked: Report
Amanda Bynes Released from Mental Hospital, But She's Not Out of the Woods Yet: Report
Expelled Dem Dubbed 'Total Fraud' After Old Video Emerges - There's Something Very Different About Him Now
Riley Gaines Eviscerates Megan Rapinoe with 2 Truth Bombs for Betraying Women in Sports
Buttigieg's 'Husband' Posts Snarky Remark About Bud Light Boycott, But It Totally Blows Up in His Face
See more...

Conversation