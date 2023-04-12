Riley Gaines Eviscerates Megan Rapinoe with 2 Truth Bombs for Betraying Women in Sports

Former All-America college swimmer Riley Gaines called out “woke” soccer star Megan Rapinoe for “virtue signaling” in a Tuesday tweet about her stance on men participating in women’s sports.

As usual, the outspoken former University of Kentucky star didn’t hold back as she defended women’s sports from those who have made a mockery of them.

Gaines had to compete against transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a man who was an average college swimmer until he began competing as a woman.

Last spring, Thomas won an NCAA Division I national championship in the women’s 500-year freestyle event, and he has since been treated like a hero.

In what was ultimately another slap in the face to women, Thomas was celebrated as a part of women’s history by ESPN.

States across the country have been attempting to protect people like Gaines by passing bills to protect women and girls from having to compete against male athletes claiming to be female.

Last month, Rapinoe tweeted her opposition to legislation at a national level that would protect the integrity of women’s sports.

“Today, politicians in DC are claiming to ‘protect women’s sports’ by pushing a trans & intersex sports ban,” she wrote March 8. “Call your Congressional rep today to say women’s sports need protection from unequal pay, sexual abuse & lack of resources, NOT from trans kids.”

Rapinoe also used the hashtag “#LetKidsPlay.”

This week, she signed onto a letter, organized by the LGBT activist group Athlete Ally, opposing the “Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act” pushed by Republicans in Congress.

Gaines, who has been out on the front lines in the fight for women since last year, shared the soccer star’s tweet on Tuesday and made a couple of raw observations.

She noted Rapinoe, who is a lesbian, will likely never have to protect a daughter from competing against a man in the field of play.

Gaines also pointed out that at age 37, Rapinoe is ancient history as far as competing at an elite level goes but would have never given her roster spot to a man.

“It’s worth noting that 1) you’re done with your athletic career and 2) because you aren’t sexually attracted to men, it’s unlikely you will ever have a daughter to defend,” she said. “To me, this looks like a classic case of virtue signaling because you have nothing to personally lose.”

“I can respect opinions that differ from my own and everyone is entitled to think/speak independently, but I can’t help but think Megan Rapinoe would genuinely shiv any male who tried to take her spot on the US Women’s National Team.”

The takedown was tactful but it definitely landed.

Gaines has shown in recent months she is more than a fierce competitor. She is also a natural leader.

The 22-year-old also possesses the moral fortitude to stand up to a culture that has lost its way and to those whose corrupted values are too often portrayed by the media as mainstream.

Rapinoe is no civil rights hero. She has only ever truly advocated for herself.

Her long tenure as part of the U.S. Women’s National Team has offered her a pulpit from which she has espoused her left-wing views without regard to the impact on her teammates.

Rapinoe has been insulated from issues that affect female athletes by a culture that at some point adorned her an authority on the intersection of sports and social issues.

But Gaines represents a new generation of feminine strength.

She is blunt and unafraid. More importantly, unlike Rapinoe, she is credible.

