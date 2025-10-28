Share
Riley Gaines Fires Back with a Perfect Response After AOC Tells Her to 'Get a Real Job'

 By Bryan Chai  October 28, 2025 at 3:17pm
If you’ve ever spoken at length with a liberal woman, first of all, I’m truly sorry for that.

(You’re not getting that time back.)

Second of all, if you have spoken to a liberal woman, you’ve no doubt heard firsthand about how they’re pro-woman, pro-maternal rights, pro-equality, and just generally pro-feminism.

Lastly, if you have ever spoken to a card-carrying leftist — man or woman — you’d also know they’re full of it.

A viral X exchange between Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and women’s rights activist Riley Gaines crystallized those truths for all to see.

On Monday, Ocasio-Cortez took to X to respond to a scathing post from Gaines that skewered the socialist-leaning trio of Ocasio-Cortez, New York City mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani, and angry octogenarian Bernie Sanders.

Gaines, rightfully, claimed that “We’re being destroyed from within” by socialism, which is a valid concern for anyone with two brain cells to rub together.

The very pro-woman Ocasio-Cortez decided that the post was worth mocking and belittling Gaines’ collegiate accomplishments over.

Do you think AOC is planning to run for president?

“Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth,” Ocasio-Cortez fired back.

Not that Gaines needs me to defend her, but first of all, placing fifth in the nation is actually a very impressive feat. At the very least, it’s much more impressive than being a New York bartender, but I digress.

Placing fifth in the NCAA is something to be celebrated, not mocked — especially when there was a man who finished ahead of Gaines.

Gaines soon responded, but not by belittling or insulting Ocasio-Cortez. No, Gaines instead wanted to steel-man Ocasio-Cortez’s talking points and debate her on them.

Ever the graceful and mature woman, Ocasio-Cortez took that challenge to — again — childishly attack another woman.

Gaines responded with an absolutely perfect retort — again, without resorting to name-calling or insulting:

“I have a real job. I’m a mom. It’s the most important & rewarding job in the world,” Gaines posted. (And she’s right.)

She then added, “I think if you had a baby girl like I do, you’d understand my positions a little better.”

So to recap:

  • Actual pro-woman Gaines expresses concerns about socialism in America
  • “Pro-woman” Ocasio-Cortez attacks Gaines’ accomplishments and denigrates motherhood
  • Pro-woman Gaines calmly explains how important motherhood is and hopes Ocasio-Cortez can have a child one day

If that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about where the left and right stand on being “pro-woman,” nothing will.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
