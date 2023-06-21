Riley Gaines Mercilessly Fact-Checks Leftists During Senate LGBT 'Rights' Hearing

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines absolutely destroyed the far-left’s gender arguments during testimony before members of Congress on Wednesday morning.

If her fans thought she was fierce as a 12-time All-American swimmer, they saw another version of her on Capitol Hill as she effortlessly defeated talking point after talking point.

Gaines has become the face of defending women’s sports since last year when she was forced to compete against Lia Thomas last summer during the women’s 200-meter NCAA championships.

Thomas of course swam for the University of Pennsylvania’s men’s team until the end of his junior year. After he began identifying as a young woman, he was suddenly competitive.

Gaines immediately called the situation out for what it was and has not stopped doing so since then.

Wednesday, as a witness for a Senate hearing on “defending the civil rights of LGBTQ+ Americans,” she called out everyone who is trampling on the hard work of young girls and women.

It was glorious to see the truth prevail.

During one moment, Gaines deflated the narrative that bills and laws crafted to protect women’s sports are discriminatory.

“I don’t believe trans athletes should be banned from sports,” she said. “I just want everyone to compete where it’s fair and where it’s safe.”

Do you agree with Riley Gaines? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (694 Votes) No: 0% (3 Votes)

🇺🇸🏊‍♀️@Riley_Gaines_ speaks before a Senate hearing on women’s sports “I don’t believe trans athletes should be banned from sports …I just want everyone to compete where it’s fair and where it’s safe. I don’t understand why that’s overly controversial.” pic.twitter.com/cBDMuQQIAv — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 21, 2023

She concluded, “I don’t understand why that’s overly controversial.”

During another moment, Gaines went head-to-head with a woman named Kelley Robinson who is the president of the far-left Human Rights Campaign — the same group that hands out “woke” credit scores that large corporations like Anheuser-Busch and brands like Bud Light chase against their best interests.

Under testimony, Robinson made the claim that no man could have beaten Serena Williams during the tennis star’s prime.

“There’s been this news article about men that think they can beat Serena Williams in tennis, right? That they think they could actually score a point on her,” Robinson said with confidence as she was addressed by Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana.

She concluded, “And it’s just not the case. She is stronger than them.”

That actually happened, as Gaines pointed out after Kennedy asked her for her take.

“Both Serena and Venus lost to the 203rd-ranked male tennis player,” Gaines said. “They’re phenoms for women.”

Democrat LGBTQAI+ Activist: “There’s been this news article of men that think that they can beat Serena Williams in Tennis…It’s just not the case! She is stronger than them!”@Riley_Gaines_: “Both Serena and Venus lost to the 203rd ranked male tennis player…” pic.twitter.com/YUIpHNWeUP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 21, 2023

Serena and her sister Venus each lost to the 203rd-ranked male player in the world in 1998 in back-to-back exhibition matches.

At an exhibition match during the Australian Open, Karsten Braasch beat them both with ease after they claimed they could beat any man in the sport ranked outside the top 200, Sportskeeda noted.

Neither were competitive in their matches against the German but both were gracious in defeat.

Serena Williams later told David Letterman men’s and women’s tennis are two completely different sports.

“The men are a lot faster and they serve harder, they hit harder, it’s just a different game,” she said, “I love to play women’s tennis and I only want to play girls because I don’t want to be embarrassed.”

Gaines had some other highlights under testimony:

“When you accommodate men time and time again, refusing to accommodate women, we call that misogyny.” pic.twitter.com/AjGfBi0Wab — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) June 21, 2023

🇺🇸🏊‍♀️🌊@Riley_Gaines_ On Women’s Sports: “The meaning of what it is to be a feminist is to uphold, respect, honour and embrace and celebrate women on our own physical ceilings, our own uniqueness.” On Lia Thomas: “This is a man mansplaining what it is to be a feminist” pic.twitter.com/wixGle7stR — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 21, 2023

Riley Gaines is wide awake: “They will call you everything under the sun, whether it’s transphobic, homophobic, racist, white supremacist, domestic terrorist. They will throw them all at you in hopes to deter you!” pic.twitter.com/t69gHt79CM — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 21, 2023

In the end, lawmakers can write bills to protect the hard work of female athletes and their intentions are noble.

But the only people powerful enough to end the madness of forcing females to compete against males and later sharing locker rooms with them are women like Gaines.

She’s tough, smart, eloquent and as fierce as ever.

The ultimate advocate for women is also not on the right side of the issue.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.