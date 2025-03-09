Ironic justice occurs when hypocritical liars receive their comeuppances.

For instance, what if Democrats who long posed as feminists ended up triggering a female-led political tidal wave that completed the party’s electoral demise?

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Friday, 24-year-old women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines admitted that her whirlwind journey from University of Kentucky swimmer to prominent conservative activist could eventually lead to a run for political office.

“It’s never what I saw myself doing,” Gaines said as she reflected on that journey.

Democrats’ insistence on forcing men into women’s spaces, however, has led her down an unexpected path.

In recent years, Gaines has acted as a bulwark against transgender madness. She has spoken out against men in women’s sports and even pursued legal remedies.

More broadly, she has embraced President Donald Trump’s common-sense conservatism.

“But now, of course, with this issue and more, I would say the whole America-first agenda. I am just so passionate, I care so deeply, and I love it, so we’ll see. It’s definitely not something I would rule out,” she said of a possible future in politics.

Still, anyone hoping to see Gaines launch a political career will have to exercise patience.

“I don’t think I’m that crazy yet, because I do think you have to be a bit clinically insane to voluntarily do that. But I do believe that maybe eventually influencing policy in that way is something I see myself doing,” she said.

If that day comes, Gaines already has her role model in mind: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

“She’s so fierce, and she is so strong, and what you see is what you get,” Gaines said of Gabbard. “She stands firm for what she knows to be true, for what she knows to be right and righteous and moral and just. And I think we need more of that. We don’t have a lot of that, it is a very rare trait, especially in the political sphere.”

Indeed, one savors the delicious irony of Gabbard, a former Democrat, inspiring a young Republican woman’s possible future political career.

Gaines, of course, has plenty of time. At 24, she remains six years away from eligibility for the U.S. Senate, where she would do substantial good.

After all, on Monday night, 45 Democrat senators voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. That legislation would have banned federally funded schools from allowing males to compete in female athletics.

In the meantime, Gaines could soon serve in the House of Representatives, which has a minimum eligibility age of 25.

Either way, if and when Gaines and other like-minded young women choose political careers, Democrats will have their own transgender madness to blame. And the sooner the better.

Indeed, not since they lost the Civil War have Democrats so richly deserved to wander in the political wilderness.

