Riley Gaines said she is "beyond excited" about the opportunity. (Ivan Apfel / Getty Images)

Riley Gaines Signs Deal with Fox News to be Part of 'New Expansion'

 By Jack Davis  December 18, 2025 at 12:58pm
Riley Gaines, who has been a strong and unapologetic voice for making women’s sports open only to women, will be bringing her podcast to Fox News Media.

Gaines was a top collegiate swimmer who spoke out on behalf of female swimmers who were relegated to second place when transgender swimmer Lia Thomas was hogging medals amid fawning media attention.

Her message resonated, leading her to host a podcast, “Gaines for Girls,” through OutKick starting in 2023,  according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Now, through the deal with Fox, the podcast will be titled “The Riley Gaines Show.”

The new podcast will begin Jan. 7, with new podcasts every Wednesday and Friday.

Porter Berry, the president and editor in chief of Fox News Digital and president of new media for Fox, said Gaines helps the network connect in a new way, according to Fox News.

“Riley has been an instrumental voice on OutKick, across Fox News Media, and for women across this country,” Berry said in a statement.

“I am thrilled that she will be part of our new expansion and provide a unique and fresh perspective on everything from culture trends to current affairs and continue to be a leading voice for young conservative women,” he said.

Gaines said, “I started this journey of simply saying men shouldn’t play in women’s sports and OutKick and Fox News Media have supported me from day one.”

“They provided me a platform to bring national attention to the transgender issue in sports and ignite change that will forever protect women living out their dreams in athletics.

“I’m beyond excited to launch my new show that will cover a variety of topics and highlight the stories of women who are fighting alongside with me,” she said.

OutKick said the show will offer “clear, unapologetic insight into culture, politics, faith, and motherhood.”

“Drawing on her national fight for women’s rights and her unwavering commitment to faith and family, Gaines isn’t afraid to speak her mind or stand for truth,” OutKick said, adding, “Through thoughtful commentary and compelling interviews, she helps listeners navigate today’s cultural landscape and build grounded, purposeful lives rooted in family and faith.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
