'RINO' Sen. James Lankford Slammed for 'Amnesty Disaster' Border Deal That Will Be 'Dead on Arrival'

On Sunday, the U.S. Senate finally released the text of its border deal between Democrats, President Joe Biden and Republicans, and conservatives everywhere are furious over the “sellout” bill sponsored by Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford.

Indeed, there is so much that is bad in this monstrosity that the Republicans in the House of Representatives are already signaling that the bill is “dead on arrival” in the House.

Not many on the center right feel that Lankford got it anywhere near correct with this 370-page bill named HR 815. And he is being widely excoriated for dropping the ball and making our already failed immigration and border security policies even worse.

Sen. Lankford’s own state Republican Party members are so furious over this mess of a bill that they have passed a censure of their man in the upper chamber.

“Resolution Condemning & Censoring Senator Lankford’s Open Border Deal” as approved by the OKGOP State Committee members on January 27, 2024. pic.twitter.com/peVqHAfIpt — Dusty Deevers (@DustyDeevers) January 27, 2024

And the bill is not getting much support elsewhere, either.

As always, former President Donald Trump led the chorus calling the bill a disaster.

“Only a fool, or a Radical Left Democrat, would vote for this horrendous Border Bill,” Trump wrote in a message on his Truth Social account on Monday.

Others also said the bill is a solid “no.”

It’s still a NO. https://t.co/VHuFqEQOKp — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) February 5, 2024

We will kill this senate bill. DOA. https://t.co/zFn8iWJ53A — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) February 5, 2024

I’m a hard NO on any bill legitimizing illegal immigration. As I read the Swamp’s latest amnesty disaster, I’m already noticing many damaging and dangerous provisions. Will add examples below… 👇 — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) February 5, 2024

Just take the L https://t.co/QfKZjg5o7m — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 5, 2024

This bill is the worst screwing in the Senate since that Dem staffer filmed his porno on Klobuchar’s desk. https://t.co/v8WDDcgaAf — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 5, 2024

Let me be clear: The Senate Border Bill will NOT receive a vote in the House. Here’s what the people pushing this “deal” aren’t telling you: It accepts 5,000 illegal immigrants a day and gives automatic work permits to asylum recipients—a magnet for more illegal immigration. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 5, 2024

Under a President who started and could stop this crisis tomorrow, and whose solution to illegal immigration is to legalize it, any proposal that fails to fully secure the border is unacceptable. I’m a hard no. (2/2) — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) February 5, 2024

If @SenatorLankford had negotiated the Louisiana Purchase, @SpeakerJohnson’s home state would be Mexico right now. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 5, 2024

I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, “the border never closes.” If this bill reaches the House, it will be… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 5, 2024

If the same guy that is being impeached for not securing the border is endorsing your border security package – maybe it’s time to go back to the drawing board… https://t.co/PTBUCrIil7 — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) February 5, 2024

Democrats are bragging that under the Biden/Schumer/Lankford/McConnell Amnesty Bill the “border never closes” and they will put an immediate work permit in the hand of every illegal who crosses the border. NO AMNESTY! SECURE THE BORDER! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 5, 2024

Members of the conservative media have also begun finding the outrageous provisions of the bill and the Republican senator sponsoring it:

For those keeping track at home, that’s almost 400 percent more tax money for foreign countries than for our own country https://t.co/1Vitl4X190 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 5, 2024

This is Sen. James Lankford He helped negotiate the border bill that doesn’t close our borders, forces a Trump 2nd term to take in illegals, and sends $60 bil to Ukraine James Lankford is a RINO Globalist He hates his own voters Well guess what James, the feelings are mutual pic.twitter.com/zLuP0yUeZh — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 5, 2024

Last month Senator Lankford said it’s absurd to let 5,000 people a day enter our country illegally. His bill released yesterday would allow 5,000 people a day to illegally enter our country. A stab in the back. pic.twitter.com/UJBhov8Nc3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 5, 2024

This should tell you everything you need to know about the “Republican” who gave us the most ridiculous border bill pic.twitter.com/tw5CICuuSy — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 5, 2024

Mitch McConnell and James Lankford want Republicans to vote for an amnesty bill that only gives $650 million to finish the border wall, but gives $60 BILLION to Ukraine. They really do put America Last!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2024

As CNN noted, there is also some $60 billion of our tax dollars for Ukraine in this atrocity, a provision that is especially a no-go for many Republican voters.

Do you support this border bill? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (1 Votes) No: 99% (155 Votes)

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is happily celebrating how closely he worked with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lankford to craft this bill. And that right there has enough Republicans furious.

We can only hope that GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson sticks to his proclamation that this bill is “dead on arrival” in the House.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.