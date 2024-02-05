Share
Commentary

'RINO' Sen. James Lankford Slammed for 'Amnesty Disaster' Border Deal That Will Be 'Dead on Arrival'

 By Warner Todd Huston  February 5, 2024 at 11:57am
On Sunday, the U.S. Senate finally released the text of its border deal between Democrats, President Joe Biden and Republicans, and conservatives everywhere are furious over the “sellout” bill sponsored by Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford.

Indeed, there is so much that is bad in this monstrosity that the Republicans in the House of Representatives are already signaling that the bill is “dead on arrival” in the House.

Not many on the center right feel that Lankford got it anywhere near correct with this 370-page bill named HR 815. And he is being widely excoriated for dropping the ball and making our already failed immigration and border security policies even worse.

Sen. Lankford’s own state Republican Party members are so furious over this mess of a bill that they have passed a censure of their man in the upper chamber.

And the bill is not getting much support elsewhere, either.

As always, former President Donald Trump led the chorus calling the bill a disaster.

“Only a fool, or a Radical Left Democrat, would vote for this horrendous Border Bill,” Trump wrote in a message on his Truth Social account on Monday.

Others also said the bill is a solid “no.”

Members of the conservative media have also begun finding the outrageous provisions of the bill and the Republican senator sponsoring it:

As CNN noted, there is also some $60 billion of our tax dollars for Ukraine in this atrocity, a provision that is especially a no-go for many Republican voters.

Do you support this border bill?

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is happily celebrating how closely he worked with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lankford to craft this bill. And that right there has enough Republicans furious.

We can only hope that GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson sticks to his proclamation that this bill is “dead on arrival” in the House.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
