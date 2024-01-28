Amid a revolt against incumbents, Nebraska’s State Central Committee of the Republican Party has endorsed a GOP challenger to incumbent Sen. and former Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The committee is backing former Air Force Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

In 2022, former President Donald Trump branded Ricketts a “RINO,” which means Republican in Name Only, according to KLKN-TV.

Ricketts is a former governor of Nebraska who was appointed to the Senate last year after Republican Sen. Ben Sasse stepped down from the Senate, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

Honored and humbled to be endorsed by the @NEGOP for the U.S. Senate. Eric Underwood (NEGOP Chairman) is in the photo with me. America First. @NE_Examiner @KETV @FoxNews @NEWSMAX @CNN pic.twitter.com/oOIYF8jrPi — Lt Col (ret) JG Weaver for U.S. Senate (@JGWeaverNE) January 28, 2024

On Saturday, the Nebraska GOP panel also supported challengers in two congressional races where a primary looms, the Examiner reported.

Dan Frei, who is running against Rep. Don Bacon in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, and John Walz, who is opposing Rep. Adrian Smith in the state’s 3rd Congressional District, also received the committee’s endorsement.

I spent 20 yrs in endless 🇮🇶 🇦🇫 wars. I’m against keeping 900 soldiers in Syria w/o Congress’ approval. 10 years w/9 KIA is unacceptable. @PeteRicketts doesn’t care. He’ll keep YOUR kids (not his) there forever. I care deeply. Vote May 15th https://t.co/BNTDwtvPfk https://t.co/dI3Wq8X5P9 pic.twitter.com/OBktb72yhh — Lt Col (ret) JG Weaver for U.S. Senate (@JGWeaverNE) January 25, 2024

Weaver said as a senator he would partner with the House Freedom Caucus.

“People here are passionate about saving our country,” Weaver said in summing up the committee’s meeting.

“It’s not like it’s a bunch of crazy people who got together in a room,” he said.

Ricketts did not seek the party’s endorsement. On Saturday, he indicated that he did not want to talk about the process.

Bacon noted in a statement that “most state parties do not go against incumbents.”

Pete Ricketts has never been elected. He was appointed to RINO Ben Sasse’s old seat. Ricketts is from a Never Trump, RINO Establishment family. John Weaver supports Trump and the people. Vote Weaver, Nebraska.

. pic.twitter.com/EaQj3GC0H5 — Vince Manfeld (@AureliusStoic1) January 3, 2024

“I know that my record of results will prevail this May and November,” Bacon said. “I am a common-sense conservative who is able to reach across the aisle and find areas of consensus. … I’ve been the conservative on key issues.”

The Examiner noted that candidates were required to complete a questionnaire and that no incumbent did so.

