Rioters responsible for the Capitol Hill incursion Wednesday are beginning to face repercussions for their role in the unrest.

Some people were let go from their jobs permanently or are subjects of internal investigations to determine if and how they played a role in the incursion.

These terminations were largely determined by internet detectives and posts on social media that revealed the person’s identity, or explicitly said they participated in storming the Capitol.

A Chicago real estate firm, @properties, fired agent Libby Andrews and released a statement condemning the Capitol Hill violence, according to Fox News.

Andrews defended herself, saying that she was only there to show her support for President Donald Trump.

“I’m a 56-year-old woman, petite. I was not there causing trouble. I was there to support my president,” she told Reuters.

Others, like Texas attorney Paul MacNeal Davis, who posted videos from inside the Capitol, will also struggle to find employment following the incident, the Houston Chronicle reported.

This is Paul Davis. Paul is a lawyer. He’s also associate general counsel & director of human resources at Goosehead Insurance. Today he stormed the capitol building in an attempt to stage a coup against the US government and documented it (!) on Instagram. @followgoosehead pic.twitter.com/eTkoK92ujL — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) January 7, 2021

Davis’ employer, Goosehead Insurance, made it clear that he will not be returning to work in a Twitter announcement Thursday.

Paul Davis, Associate General Counsel, is no longer employed by Goosehead. — Goosehead Insurance (@followgoosehead) January 7, 2021

According to Business Insider, a photo circulating of a Maryland man carrying a massive Trump flag in the building caught the attention of his marketing agency, because he was wearing his work badge.

“Navistar Direct Marketing was made aware that a man wearing a Navistar company badge was seen inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 during the security breach. After review of the photographic evidence the employee in question has been terminated for cause,” his employer said in a Facebook post the following day.

“While we support all employee’s right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing.”

These are just a few of the many people who are now facing the necessary consequences for their actions last week.

Some job situations are pending internal investigations, like that of a teacher in Allentown, Pennsylvania, who was spotted on social media, while other employers have been more straightforward and swift with their decisions to fire employees involved in the riots.

Violence and chaos have no place in American political discourse — the actions of these rioters should not be condoned in any way.

