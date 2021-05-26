Rioters in Portland Oregon, celebrated the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody with violence, vowing to burn down a city police building.

Portland police reported a crowd gathered downtown late Tuesday night and advised drivers to avoid the area.

The crowd yelled, “Burn the building down,” according to the department’s Twitter account.

While this crowd is yelling “Burn the building down,” some individuals in the crowd have lit a dumpster on fire that has been pushed up against the Justice Center. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 26, 2021

It later posted a photo of a dumpster fire at the scene.

Dumpster Fire at the Justice Center near SW 3rd and Main set by people in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/pjRmMS3LkU — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 26, 2021

Portland #antifa tried to burn down the Justice Center tonight to commemorate their burning of the same occupied facility a year ago. #BLM pic.twitter.com/jZW8mIwIl1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

The department also reported a “large crowd wandering around Downtown, blocking streets and breaking windows.”

The large crowd is wandering around Downtown, blocking streets and breaking windows. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 26, 2021

Portland police soon announced the assembly as unlawful, declaring it a riot.

The Portland Police have given announcements that this unlawful assembly has now been declared a Riot. The crowd has been told to disperse to the North and to the West. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 26, 2021

Portland Police are giving loud speaker announcements to not engage in criminal activity to include vandalism and arson. Warnings have been given to the individuals that if they do so, they are subject to arrest and use of force. This is now an unlawful assembly. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 26, 2021

Other Twitter updates noted individuals throwing frozen water bottles and eggs as well as shooting fireworks at officers and placing metal spikes on roadways.

Scenes of violence in downtown Portland as #antifa attacked police with projectiles for the #GeorgeFloyd anniversary. pic.twitter.com/BnATHAZR4p — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

Portland Police were hit with mortar fireworks from #antifa when they retreated from the riot. Antifa set a large fire on the side of the Justice Center that required police & the fire department to respond. pic.twitter.com/DzALkqfniP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

Windows of coffee shops and other businesses were smashed in the early morning hours.

Watch with the sound on: #Antifa in Portland continue their rampage through downtown, smashing up windows on businesses indiscriminately. The riot was organized to honor the life of amateur adult film performer #GeorgeFloyd on the anniversary of his death. pic.twitter.com/9jSpGNFOBd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

The Portland Police Bureau reported the events on the city’s website as well.

“Police cleared metal spikes from the street so firefighters could get close enough to extinguish the fire. People in the crowd formed rows while those closer to the front of the crowd held umbrellas to obscure the view behind them,” it said.

“People from further back threw objects at officers including frozen water bottles, eggs and metal spikes. When the fire was out and firefighters got safely away, officers deployed smoke then left the area,” the report said.

Five people were arrested in connection with the night’s events, police said.

