Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday ripped into the so-called protestors and demonstrators behind a wave of civil unrest since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

After a full month of protests, rioting, looting and now attacking American symbols such as statues and monuments, the only goal at this point seems to be the destruction of the country and its history.

Are the so-called “protests” even about Floyd at this point?

How did the death of a man while in police custody become a referendum on all of American society?

According to Carlson, the answer is clear.

“These are definitely not protesters. They’re not even rioters,” he said on his program Wednesday.

“They are the armed militia of the Democratic Party,” he said. “They’re working to overthrow our system of government. They’re trying to put themselves in power.”

Of course, the comments from Carlson are not mere conjecture.

One Black Lives Matter leader is on record stating quite clearly that the movement is about more than just black lives. It’s also about defeating President Donald Trump and propping up former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Trump needs to be out of office,” Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors told CNN’s Jake Tapper last week. “While we’re also going to continue to push and pressure Vice President Joe Biden around his policies and relationship to policing and criminalization. That’s going to be important. But our goal is to get Trump out.”

President “Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now,” says co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Patrisse Cullors. “Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office.” pic.twitter.com/T6mLZ11cEv — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 19, 2020

Cullors is not a movement foot soldier, either, as she was elemental in forming the group in 2013.

But now people across the country have latched onto the BLM protests to burn down businesses and topple statues of George Washington and other icons.

Carlson chastised those doing the rioting and statue toppling as “idiots” and “children.”

“These people are idiots. For real. The angry children you watch set fire to Wendy’s and topple statues and scream at you on television day after day are truly and utterly stupid. There’s probably never been a dumber group gathered in one place in all of American history,” he said.

“They know nothing. They couldn’t tell you who George Washington was. They don’t know when the Civil War was fought – probably not even to the century. They say they oppose racism, and then they rip down monuments to abolitionists. They don’t see the contradiction in that because they have no idea who the abolitionists were,” he said.

“For the rest of us, the question is: Can people this damaged, this weak actually run a country? And, the answer is no, of course not. And we definitely should not let them,” Carlson concluded.

It’s hard to argue with such sound logic, as the leftist mobs make their aspirations clearer every day.

While the mobs of looters and vandals might indeed not know or care about what they are destroying or defacing, the people leading the movements certainly do.

Black Lives Matter is not a mere collective of grassroots protestors — it has leadership, and that leadership is organized and connected.

As was evident on Fox News — also on Wednesday — some factions of the group are willing to embrace violence.

Hawk Newsome, the president of the Black Lives Matter of Greater New York movement, told network host Martha MacCallum Black Lives Matter activists are willing to use any means to reach their objectives.

“We will burn down this system and replace it. All right?” he said.

Newsome told the U.K. Daily Mail earlier this month that the group is ready to mobilize a “military” force to challenge oppression and wage a “war on police.”

At points, the destruction of precious American symbols, including statues and monuments honoring the country’s forefathers, has indeed looked like “military force.”

Regardless of whether these rioters are acting alone or being directed by more organized forces, they share an objective with some far-left Democrats — erasing the history of the republic.

The mobs are behaving very much like an armed militia.

The death of Floyd was the spark that lit a tinder box.

From the flames, the Democratic objectives of stoking racial tensions and capitalizing on tearing down a history perceived as racist are being achieved.

