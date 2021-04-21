Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Rioters Run Rampant Despite Guilty Verdict for Derek Chauvin

By Jack Davis
Published April 21, 2021 at 7:56am
Mewe Share P Share

Vandalism and rioting broke out in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday night in response to the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted on all charges in connection with the death of George Floyd. Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, triggered months of rioting and anti-police protests in Portland, leading police to be ready for violence in response to the verdict.

Hours after the verdict, a crowd gathered by the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse and Multnomah County Justice Center, which have been the centers of violence in Portland for almost a year.

The rioters began spray-painting the Justice Center, according to The Oregonian.

Later on, as one group moved through downtown, rioters smashed windows.

TRENDING: Military Junta Reportedly Seizes George Soros Foundation's Bank Accounts

The unrest attracted about 100 people, Portland police said in a news release.

“A dumpster fire was started near the area. The fire was ultimately extinguished by a community member,” police said.

Two people were arrested, police said. One was charged after allegedly breaking and spray-painting the windows of a local coffee shop.

RELATED: Jury Announces Verdict in Derek Chauvin Trial

The second arrest, of Randy Gray, 36, came after a confrontation between protesters and police.

WARNING: The video below includes vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Multiple videos caught all or some of the incident. Portland police posted their official description of what happened.

The full video “showed a Portland Police sergeant walking his bike when a person dressed in all black stepped in his path. The sergeant moved the person aside, when another person punched the sergeant in the head,” police said.

“A scuffle began and the sergeant was knocked to the ground. The sergeant landed in a dangerous position, underneath the suspect and on his back. That’s when other officers moved in to stop the assault. In response to the violent conduct, some focused blows were used,” police added.

“Pepper spray was also deployed by an officer. After the suspect was handcuffed, officers rendered aid to help alleviate the effects of the pepper spray,” the police release said.

Police said Gray was charged with assaulting a public safety officer, assault in the fourth degree, harassment, disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

Police then advised the protesters to leave the area.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Senior US Military Official Issues Major Warning About 'Nuclear Capability' of China and Russia
Black Lives Matter Says Communities Are Being 'Terrorized' More Under Biden Than They Were Under Trump
Judge Orders Los Angeles to House Every Homeless Person on Skid Row by Oct. 18
State Democratic Party Sues as Montana Gov Signs Voting Bills Into Law
Rioters Run Rampant Despite Guilty Verdict for Derek Chauvin
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×