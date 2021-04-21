Vandalism and rioting broke out in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday night in response to the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted on all charges in connection with the death of George Floyd. Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, triggered months of rioting and anti-police protests in Portland, leading police to be ready for violence in response to the verdict.

Hours after the verdict, a crowd gathered by the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse and Multnomah County Justice Center, which have been the centers of violence in Portland for almost a year.

The rioters began spray-painting the Justice Center, according to The Oregonian.

Later on, as one group moved through downtown, rioters smashed windows.

A large group has begun walking downtown and is breaking windows at local businesses. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 21, 2021

There has been some vandalism tonight, and arrests have been made. This is damage to a coffee shop at SW 4th Ave/SW Morrison St. pic.twitter.com/fHKUMikeef — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 21, 2021

The unrest attracted about 100 people, Portland police said in a news release.

“A dumpster fire was started near the area. The fire was ultimately extinguished by a community member,” police said.

Two people were arrested, police said. One was charged after allegedly breaking and spray-painting the windows of a local coffee shop.

The second arrest, of Randy Gray, 36, came after a confrontation between protesters and police.

WARNING: The video below includes vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

VIDEO: An officer and protester engage in a heated confrontation. Another officer arrives on a bicycle, pushing another nearby protester. That protester then punched the first officer, and police piled on the person who threw the punch in flurry of physical confrontation. pic.twitter.com/ZpZSFClwJV — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) April 21, 2021

Multiple videos caught all or some of the incident. Portland police posted their official description of what happened.

The full video “showed a Portland Police sergeant walking his bike when a person dressed in all black stepped in his path. The sergeant moved the person aside, when another person punched the sergeant in the head,” police said.

Final video update for demonstrations on April 20-21 in Downtown Portland. pic.twitter.com/LpQ6FBPJfy — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 21, 2021

“A scuffle began and the sergeant was knocked to the ground. The sergeant landed in a dangerous position, underneath the suspect and on his back. That’s when other officers moved in to stop the assault. In response to the violent conduct, some focused blows were used,” police added.

“Pepper spray was also deployed by an officer. After the suspect was handcuffed, officers rendered aid to help alleviate the effects of the pepper spray,” the police release said.

Police said Gray was charged with assaulting a public safety officer, assault in the fourth degree, harassment, disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

Police then advised the protesters to leave the area.

