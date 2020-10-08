Login
Rioters Were Smashing Home Windows as Kamala Harris Praised Their Movement

By Jared Harris
Published October 8, 2020 at 12:18pm
As Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris heaped praise on “peaceful” protesters who demonstrated against law enforcement in the wake of several high-profile police-involved shootings and deaths, more-violent activists were busy breaking home windows and terrorizing residential streets.

Harris’ praise came Wednesday night as she faced off against Vice President Mike Pence in a debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Given a question about the March police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, the California senator quickly shifted the conversation to demonstrations organized by or inspired by Black Lives Matter and similar groups.

“People around our country of every race, of every age, of every gender, perfect strangers to each other, marched shoulder to shoulder, arm in arm, fighting for us to finally achieve that ideal of equal justice under law,” Harris said of demonstrations following the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“And I was a part of those peaceful protests,” she said.

While Harris disavowed violence, demonstrators on the streets of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, stirred up trouble and destruction nonetheless.

They were protesting a decision to drop charges against Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah, who fatally shot an armed suspect, 17-year-old Alvin Cole.

Video from the ground in Wauwatosa showed the wanton violence rioters inflicted on businesses.

Kumon, a business that had its windows smashed in by rioters, is an educational facility for young children. It’s unclear what connection, if any, the business has with Mensah or Cole.

This destruction didn’t stop at the learning center, either.

Protesters eventually began down a residential road. Agitators from the group threw rocks and smashed windows of homes along the street as their fellow demonstrators urged them to move on.

Although Harris has disavowed violent protests, she shilled for a bail fund focused specifically on springing demonstrators who get caught causing trouble.

Alleged burglars, robbers and even people charged with sexual assault have benefited under the fund pushed by Harris.

With Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in charge, it doesn’t seem too far-fetched to expect Wauwatosa-style unrest in even more parts of America.

Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard.
