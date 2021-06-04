Riots Break Out in Minneapolis After Federal Officers Shoot Armed Suspect

Riots broke out in Minneapolis on Thursday night after U.S. Marshals shot and killed a man who they said pulled a handgun on them.

U.S. Marshals were arresting an unidentified man Thursday afternoon on a warrant for a felony of being in possession of a firearm, according to authorities.

The suspect was in a parked car where he “failed to comply and produced a handgun, resulting in task force members firing upon the subject,” the agency said in its statement, according to the Star Tribune.

“A Minneapolis police spokesman said that numerous buildings were vandalized overnight after the shooting and that some were looted,” the outlet reported.

Fire getting bigger as it melts away. No one is chanting, just watching. #wcco pic.twitter.com/fVLlrGUmxd — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) June 4, 2021

Law enforcement moved in on violent demonstrators during the night. Many videos captured footage of the events across social media.

The moment Police aggressively moved in on protesters and dispersed tear gas into the intersection. #Minneapolis #Uptown #WinstonBoogieSmith pic.twitter.com/A2zfDxRnbh — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) June 4, 2021

The Citizen Reporter account tweeted images of vandalism at a Minneapolis gym.

Another video revealed a person shouting, “When your precinct burned, America rejoiced! People celebrated seeing your comrades run for their lives!”

“When your precinct burned, America rejoiced! People celebrated seeing your comrades run for their lives!” Filmed just after 12:00 am this morning on Lake St. in Uptown #Minneapolis. Scroll my feed for more videos from the last 14 hours in Mpls. Subscribe: https://t.co/FtynnDD8RA pic.twitter.com/4I8hSGZLZT — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 (@TCReporter) June 4, 2021

Earlier Thursday, protests erupted in Minneapolis as city officials began following through on their pledge to reopen George Floyd Square to traffic.

Here’s what it looks like at 38th and Chicago. Crews are here dismantling barricades around George Floyd Square. Community members continue to show up. Many are angry; say they are shocked by this. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/yZABwXMowe — Ashley Zilka (@ashleyzilka) June 3, 2021

Last week, gunfire erupted at the intersection where George Floyd was arrested in 2020 as the nation marked the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death in police custody.

An ABC News report was in progress as shots were fired.

Gun fire in the #Minneapolis George Floyd “Autonomous Zone” earlier pic.twitter.com/CyV6vMgh4j — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) May 25, 2021

Minneapolis police said officers responded to the 3800 block of Elliott Avenue after shots were reported fired not long after 10 a.m. local time, NBC News reported.

“Callers told police that a vehicle was seen speeding away from the area,” according to The Associated Press.

“Soon after, someone went to nearby Abbott Northwestern Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said it wasn’t believed to be a life-threatening injury.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.