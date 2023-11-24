Share
Riots Erupt in Ireland After Knife Attack by Suspected Immigrant Injures Three Children and Others

 By Andrew Jose  November 24, 2023 at 12:25pm
Riots shook Ireland’s capital of Dublin on Thursday evening and early morning Friday after a Thursday night stabbing attack left five people, including three children and a school care assistant, wounded in central Dublin.

Between 200 and 300 people participated in the riots, setting fire to buses and police vehicles, and causing public transportation to shut down, according to NBC News.

The riots began after “misinformation” spread about the alleged attacker’s nationality, according to the New York Times.

Police said a suspect in his 40s and 50s was in custody but provided no other information about him.

The Irish outlet Gript Media identified the man as an Algerian national, saying he had arrived in the country “several decades ago.”

The knife attack occurred around 1:30 p.m. Fox News reported.

The riots started soon after the stabbings.

Will there be more violence in Ireland?

“It was gratuitous thuggery,” Chief Superintendent of Police Patrick McMenamin said of the riots, according to Fox News.

“Some of my colleagues were also attacked and assaulted. Thankfully there were no serious reports of injury,” McMenamin added.

Rioters also set fire to a local immigration center and looted stores, Newsweek reported.

Drew Harris, Ireland’s national police commissioner, blamed a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology” for the riots, The Irish News reported.

Helen McEntee, the country’s minister for justice, vowed that the chaos and looting following the attacks “will not be tolerated,” slamming the rioters as “thugs” and “criminals.”

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the government would put forward new laws to tackle social media incitement in response to the rioting, The Irish News reported.

“It’s now very obvious to anyone who would have doubted it that our incitement to hatred legislation is not up to date for the social media age,” Varadkar said.

Police arrested 34 people on public order and threat charges, of whom 32 individuals were slated for court appearances on Friday, Axios reported.

“These are scenes that we have not seen in decades,” Harris said, according to Axios.

“But what is clear is that people have been radicalized through social media over the internet,” he added.

“Those involved brought shame on Dublin, brought shame on Ireland and brought shame on their families and themselves,” Varadkar said at a Friday news conference, Reuters reported.

“As a country we need to reclaim Ireland. We need to take it away from the cowerers who hide behind masks and try to terrify us with their violence,” he added.

The BBC reported that two of the stabbing victims — a 5-year-old girl and a school assistant who “used her body as a shield” to protect children from the attacker — were in critical condition.

Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
News reporter and international affairs analyst published and syndicated in over 100 national and international outlets, including The National Interest, The Daily Caller, and The Western Journal. Covers international affairs, security, and U.S. politics. Master of Arts in Security Policy Studies candidate at the George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Location
Washington, District of Columbia
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish, Tamil, Hindi, French, Russian
Topics of Expertise
International Politics, National Security, U.S. Politics




