A Rising Country Star Sang the National Anthem at a Trump Event - Then Something Terrible Happened

A young, up-and-coming country singer discovered how harsh the leftist cancel culture is — even as liberals say it doesn’t exist — after she risked leftist ire being seen singing the national anthem at a Donald Trump rally.

New country singer Carly Tefft was proud to have performed the national anthem, a song liberals love to hate, at Trump’s April rally in New Hampshire. But she soon found that the appearance cost her a job as liberals rose up to cancel her from music.

The 18-year-old singer told Boston’s radio host Howie Carr that she was shocked and dismayed that a venue she had worked with for seven years suddenly told her she was no longer welcome there. The cancel culture came for Carly.

“There hasn’t been a time I’ve actually been banned from my work,” Tefft told Carr. “This is a first for me.”

Tefft has performed the nation’s song dozens of times at venues big and small. As to some of the big venues, she performed at the Boston Marathon, Fenway Park, and TD Garden. But she has also sung at many small joints, including Harvest Gallery on Cape Cod in Dennis, Massachusetts.

Apparently, though, Tefft is now a “threat” to people, and so, Harvest Gallery has canceled her appearances.

The young singer, who is a native of Massachusetts, thought that singing at a rally for a man who was actually a president of the United States would be a prestigious thing. And when the Trump team called her and invited her to perform, she jumped at the chance.

“Still, this was an opportunity to bring people together with the National Anthem by a former president,” she explained. “For me, that’s full of positives.”

So, on April 27, she mounted the stage in New Hampshire. Five days later, the cancel culture came calling for her.

Tefft told Carr that the manager of the Harvest Gallery described her performance as “controversial” and went on to say that his snowflake customers would “feel threatened” if she were to sing there.

This lunatic leftist then grilled her, asking, “Ultimately, I just have to know. Are you a Trump supporter?”

Not that is is any of his business whatever, but Tefft has noted that her life is about her music, not politics, and she has never endorsed Trump.

“Truth be told,” she said she told the man, “The only person I wholeheartedly support is God. This was an opportunity to bring people together with the National Anthem by a former president.”

To that, this politicized poltroon reportedly replied, “I think it’s best for my customer base if we go ahead and cancel your performances for the rest of the year.”

Tefft also told Carr that this nut compared having her singing in his bar to the controversy that might arise if he were to post pornography around his bar. She said that she didn’t see the analogy at all and had no idea why this anti-American bar owner thought singing the national anthem at a rally was as bad as pornography.

The liberal bar owner is not the only example of the cancel culture she faced. After she announced her Trump rally appearance, she also discovered that she was canceled by Facebook too, despite that her Facebook page had no political content.

“They restricted my page shortly before the rally. I don’ know why! It’s almost like someone told them I’d be there or something!” she explained about why she isn’t posting to Facebook currently.

Ultimately, she wrestled with herself over the idea of making this story public.

“I thought, this is just me. I’m cool with it. But what it actually represents, I’m not cool with. My kids one day, just because they go to one church or like one person or support one team, if they can’t work somewhere, that’s not okay,” she told Carr.

Regardless, Tefft is pushing on ahead with her music career. She just posted a new song called “Freedom in this Country,” which features lyrics such as “It all starts with a wild heart/Standing up and taking charge” and “Bring back those days/When We weren’t stuck in our ways/Time to be the change that we all want to see/And that’s freedom in this country,” Fox News reported.

“Feel like I should re-release this tune…what do y’all think?” Tefft tweeted.

Feel like I should re-release this tune…what do y’all think? pic.twitter.com/O1eMoIag0W — Carly Tefft (@CarlyTefft) June 14, 2023

Imagine thinking the National Anthem is “Threatening” 🤡🤡🤡 Cancel cancel-culture!@CarlyTefft is a National Treasurehttps://t.co/wRGBJGDo2j — Jangles (@RealMantel) June 14, 2023



Tefft has learned an important lesson about the Democratic Party and its radical, left-wing supporters. She now sees how filled with hate liberals are. Should you be seen anywhere near Trump, a MAGA hat, or a Republican, they will launch all-out war against you because fascists brook no differing opinions. If they have their way, your education will be endangered, your job eliminated, and your ability to engage in civil society will be canceled. If you don’t march lockstep with the extreme left, you are targeted for personal destruction. That’s how they roll.

