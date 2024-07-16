In the wake of the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday, rising country star Anne Wilson said in an impassioned social media post that she was “shocked, heartbroken, disturbed, and angry” and urged fans to pray for both the nation and those who were killed and injured in the attack.

One audience member was killed during the shooting, which wounded Trump in the ear. The suspected gunman was killed at the scene.

Wilson, 22, is known for faith-based hits like “My Jesus” and “Strong.” In an Instagram post Monday showing the iconic picture of a wounded Trump with his fist raised, the singer said that while she tries not to “speak on political topics because I feel it’s not my place … sometimes there are moments that call for speaking out.”

“The tragedy that took place this weekend was one of those moments. When I heard of what happened to @realdonaldtrump I was shocked, heartbroken, disturbed, and angry. I immediately felt hopeless thinking about what this world has come to,” she wrote.

“This is the first attempted assassination of a president in my generation; the last one was in the 80’s,” she said, referring to the 1981 attempt on then-President Ronald Reagan’s life.

“What happened this weekend was despicable. It is pure evil. No president should ever be in that situation. My pastor said it best in yesterday’s sermon, ‘politics are secondary to our relationship with God. No matter what your political beliefs are, as Christians we are called to pray in situations like this.’”

She went on to say that “it is expected by God that we would humble ourselves and pray. So, let’s be the people of God on the frontlines praying.

“I’m encouraging all of you who read this, no matter what side of politics you’re on, to stop what you’re doing and pray. Pray for our current president Biden. Pray for @realdonaldtrump. Pray for our country and that God would heal our land. And for those who dislike or disagree with Donald Trump, before becoming unsettled seeing yet another post calling out this situation, please read the following.

“Strip away his political stance or the hate you may have for him, and remember that he is a human being. He is a father, a husband and a child of God. No one should ever be put in the situation he was in.”

She also offered prayers to Corey Comperatore, the fireman who died shielding his family from bullets, and others who were injured.

“Let’s pray for the family who lost a husband and a dad. I know their hearts are broken. Corey Comperatore died trying to protect his family and acted as a human shield from the shots being fired towards his loved ones,” she wrote.

“He was an incredible example of a strong, courageous and selfless man. Let’s pray the peace of Jesus would surround his family and bring them immeasurable comfort. Let’s pray for supernatural healing all of those who were injured and who are still fighting to recover. May God forgive us and heal our Land.”

Wilson’s post offering prayers for Trump and victims of the shooting had garnered nearly 40,000 likes as of Tuesday morning.

“This was a well-stated, sorely needed message. I read every gripping word. I’m thankful for your boldness, courage and wisdom!!!” one commenter wrote.

“So much wisdom at such a young age,” another said. “You were born for such a time as this to be a leader for your generation. Keep speaking your truths grounded in God’s truth.”

Sadly, because this is Donald Trump and the political environment in the United States is more fractious than ever, this is a controversial statement in 2024. It shouldn’t be. It’s common sense — and common decency.

Thank God that more lives weren’t lost on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania — but lives were indeed lost. In the weeks and months to come, we’ll examine what failings led to those deaths.

In the interim, however, what we can do is pray to the Almighty Lord, that his hand is upon our country in this dark, somber and divisive time.

