If you’re a conservative who’s politically aware, you probably already know who Madison Cawthorn is.

The paralyzed 25-year-old upset the White House’s pick for the Republican nomination in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District and spoke at the Republican National Convention.

He’ll be running to replace White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in a district that, while it still leans GOP, has become slightly more Democratic after it was redrawn to include more of the city of Asheville.

You may not have heard of his opponent, 62-year-old Moe Davis. As no shortage of writeups will attest to, he’s got an interesting backstory, too. A former military lawyer, he was known for being aggressive when he was the chief prosecutor of the military tribunals in Guantanamo Bay.

However, in the midst of it, he stepped aside, no longer believing he could count on testimony obtained via waterboarding. According to the Asheville Citizen Times, the decision meant he would never achieve the general’s rank he sought — but he’s a man who stands on principle.

Oh, and he also promises to stand on the necks of Republicans and snap them under his heel.

WARNING: Some of the following tweets contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Metaphorically, of course.

Yes, it seems Mr. Davis may have scruples, but they don’t quite come in the form of being civilized toward those he disagrees with.

This was his tweet from September 2019 regarding the North Carolina Republican Party:

Meet Moe Davis. He’s Madison Cawthorn’s opponent here in North Carolina. Here he is advocating for killing Republicans by snapping their necks. This is allowed on Twitter. If these are the Left’s candidates for Congress, imagine what their protestors would do to you. pic.twitter.com/ZrCVigvz9p — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 8, 2020

“Screw they go low, we go high bulls—. When @NCGOP extremists go low, we stomp their scrawny pasty necks with our heels and once you hear the sound of a crisp snap you grind your heel hard and twist it slowly side to side for good measure. He needs to know who whupped his a–,” Davis tweeted just months before he filed to run for the seat, according to the North State Journal.

That’s a much different take on the “They go low, we go high” mantra than I remember Michelle Obama pushing, but perhaps it’s just me. Davis refuses to apologize because he tweeted this in response to a vote, which Democrats say they were uninformed about, to override a budget veto:

… It was a day after the NC 9 special election that resulted from NCGOP voting fraud. In that race, over $6M in dark money was dumped in to smear Veteran @McCreadyForNC just as it is being dumped in now to smear me in NC 11 after the court ordered the district map redrawn … — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) September 11, 2020

… to undo NCGOP gerrymandering that assured Mark Meadows was guaranteed to win. So my point was Dems have to quit trying to “go high” while the NCGOP habitually lies, cheats and steals to fight the tide of demographics and democracy. Dems have to fight back … and I am. — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) September 11, 2020

If this is what he threatens people with neck-breaking over, he’s going to be a very atavistic man about the nation’s capital on the off-chance he makes it to Washington, D.C.

Yet, surprisingly, this isn’t the major controversy in the campaign, as a ginned-up outrage over Cawthorn’s visit to Hitler’s retreat — known as the “Eagle’s Nest” — in Germany back in 2017 has been what’s generated the big headlines.

According to CNN, Cawthorn wrote on social media that his visit to the site, which is a museum that documents the horrors of the Nazi regime, had been on his “bucket list for awhile” and “did not disappoint.”

“Strange to hear so many laughs and share such a good time with my brother where only 79 years ago a supreme evil shared laughs and good times with his compatriots,” he wrote.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Cawthorn said the trip was inspired by the series “Band of Brothers,” where U.S. soldiers celebrated upon entering the chalet after it was captured, and noted that Nazi Germany wouldn’t have looked kindly upon a paralyzed man.

“I don’t run in those circles, so I don’t know those people,” Cawthorn said last month. “I think racism is disgusting.”

Beyond that, Democrats have tried to seize upon claims of sexually aggressive behavior by Cawthorn. It might be a bit hard, however, when the messaging comes from Moe Davis:

My 25 year old homeschooled, college-dropout, lying, white nationalist friendly, misogynistic, sexual aggressive, multimillionaire (with no job) opponent with policy views that would make George Wallace proud has the full weight of the Republican Party behind him. Must be nice. https://t.co/wsVwbnrzoB — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) August 23, 2020

Moe Davis, a scholar and a gentleman.

I’d prefer never to hear about any Republican’s Twitter usage again — in particular, President Donald Trump’s — from anyone who supports Davis.

Meanwhile, when Davis captioned a photo of Donald and Melania Trump holding a child whose parents were killed in the El Paso attack, this was his profane take on it:

You’ve got to be a 100% purebred worthless scumbag asshole to do a grinning photo doing a thumbs up while your foreign-born nude model 3rd wife holds the baby of 2 parents who were slaughtered by another asshole who was carrying out your racist asshole agenda!@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/WOoYjfS1Gv — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) August 9, 2019

“You’ve got to be a 100% purebred worthless scumbag a–h— to do a grinning photo doing a thumbs up while your foreign-born nude model 3rd wife holds the baby of 2 parents who were slaughtered by another a–h— who was carrying out your racist a–h— agenda!” he tweeted.

But here’s the thing about all of these other inanities from Moe Davis, no matter how much they may read like a bot programmed to tweet like it was a vulgar and stupid caricature of a Hollywood drill sergeant: They weren’t threatening members of the North Carolina GOP and saying Democrats should “stomp their scrawny pasty necks with our heels and once you hear the sound of a crisp snap you grind your heel hard and twist it slowly side to side for good measure. He needs to know who whupped his a–.”

Hopefully, the person who whups Moe Davis’ behind (metaphorically, of course) is Madison Cawthorn.

Thank you for your service, Mr. Davis. I’m glad you feel you made a principled decision once upon a time in your life by stepping away from prosecuting accused terrorists because of waterboarding.

If you wish to make another series of principled decisions, withdraw from this race, withdraw from public life and delete Twitter.

Absent that, one can reach the only possible conclusion available — that an internet tough guy-turned-political hoodlum can get some Democratic support.

