Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Rising GOP Star Says He Will Contest Election, Issues Warning to Reps Who Won't Do the Same

Madison Cawthorn addresses the virtual Republican National Convention on Aug. 26, 2020.Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Convention / Getty ImagesMadison Cawthorn addresses the virtual Republican National Convention on Aug. 26, 2020. (Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Convention / Getty Images)

By Mary Rose Corkery
Published December 22, 2020 at 11:50am
P Share Print

Incoming Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn said at a Turning Point USA conference on Monday that he will contest the election and fund primary challengers to GOP representatives not publicly calling “for fair, free and just elections.”

Cawthorn said the Constitution says that “state legislators are the only body that can change election law within their own states.”

He said numerous governors and state secretaries have violated that provision.

“And so because of that, on Jan. 6, as the people of western North Carolina sent me to Washington to do a job, I will be contesting the election,” Cawthorn said.

TRENDING: Kayleigh McEnany Has Perfect Response After CNN's Jake Tapper Says She Tells 'Lies the Way That Most People Breathe'


Congress will count Electoral College votes on Jan. 6. Members can use the event to object to a state’s votes.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell advised Republican senators not to contest the outcome of the election, according to Politico.

Madison said he has “a message for all of the Republicans across the country” during the conference.

Do you think GOP members of Congress should contest the results of the election?

“If you are not on the record calling for fair, free and just elections now and in the future, I will come to your district and I will fund a primary opponent against you,” Cawthorn said.

Cawthorn also said the Republican Party has “let God out of our schools” and “let socialism creep into our country.”

Representatives for Cawthorn didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Mary Rose Corkery
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Kayleigh McEnany Has Perfect Response After CNN's Jake Tapper Says She Tells 'Lies the Way That Most People Breathe'
'Light at the End of the Tunnel': Vaccination Effort Takes Off Across Europe
Biden Has Promised Dems He'll Revamp Trump's Immigration Policies, But It Won't Be Easy
Trump Pardons Former Campaign Aide George Papadopoulos
Biden Blows Off Reporter Asking About Hunter, Turns Back To Call Him a 'One Horse Pony'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×