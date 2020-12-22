Incoming Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn said at a Turning Point USA conference on Monday that he will contest the election and fund primary challengers to GOP representatives not publicly calling “for fair, free and just elections.”

Cawthorn said the Constitution says that “state legislators are the only body that can change election law within their own states.”

He said numerous governors and state secretaries have violated that provision.

“And so because of that, on Jan. 6, as the people of western North Carolina sent me to Washington to do a job, I will be contesting the election,” Cawthorn said.

Not doing this to help my career in Washington, in fact this will most likely harm it. But no one should go to Washington as a career. Go there to serve the people. And on behalf of the people I am contesting this election based on constitutional violations by key states. pic.twitter.com/puDmUZAbaw — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) December 22, 2020

TRENDING: Trump Eviscerates Congress’ $740 Billion Bill: ‘A Gift to China’



Congress will count Electoral College votes on Jan. 6. Members can use the event to object to a state’s votes.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell advised Republican senators not to contest the outcome of the election, according to Politico.

Madison said he has “a message for all of the Republicans across the country” during the conference.

Do you think GOP members of Congress should contest the results of the election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (835 Votes) 1% (8 Votes)

“If you are not on the record calling for fair, free and just elections now and in the future, I will come to your district and I will fund a primary opponent against you,” Cawthorn said.

Cawthorn also said the Republican Party has “let God out of our schools” and “let socialism creep into our country.”

Representatives for Cawthorn didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.