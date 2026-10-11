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Glen Powell attends Paramount's "The Running Man" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Nov. 9, 2025, in New York City.
Glen Powell attends Paramount's "The Running Man" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Nov. 9, 2025, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Rising Hollywood Star Rejects Woke Trap, Refuses to Talk Politics: 'My Calling Is Elsewhere'

 By Michael Austin  October 11, 2026 at 7:15am
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Glen Powell has starred in a number of major roles in his entertainment career.

From action blockbuster “Tom Gun: Maverick” to romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” the 37-year-old actor has quickly made a name for himself, and has picked up quite a few fans along the way.

One secret to his success has been his avoidance of politics — a topic which has sunk the reputations of many actors and distracted audiences from their work.

Powell said in an interview with Esquire that “over time, I realized that politics divide people.”

“People trying to prove their point — for me, it’s the worst version of a conversation. I genuinely do not like the discourse,” he described.

“It’s not as healthy as it once was.”

Powell added that engaging in politics is “not presently possible” for him.

“I applaud people for jumping into those things and fighting for what they believe in,” he continued.

“If I were a political person, I would be talking about it. For me, my calling is elsewhere.”

While Powell has not tipped his hand regarding his own political beliefs, he actually has substantial Republican bona fides.

Powell’s mother, Cyndy Powell, served in the Reagan administration’s Treasury Department.

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His father even took the Powell last name when he and Cyndy got married, since the Powell family was influential in Texas politics.

But the profile from Esquire noted that the family has also faced their hard times, with both parents getting diagnosed with cancer when Powell was 24.

The family also did not have substantial sums of money, forcing Powell to be incredibly persistent to make it in the entertainment world.

Powell received criticism from the left for staying out of the political fray, but many defended his position.

Brittany Hugoboom, the founder of the conservative Evie Magazine, concluded on social media that Powell is “right” for “staying quiet on politics.”

“They’re so busy calling him privileged when he literally talks about how he grew up poor and couldn’t help his parents when they both got cancer. That’s why he had the desire to make money. That’s called perseverance,” Hugoboom reacted.

She also noted how other stars — such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — only saw their political takes “backfire” on them and their careers.

“The average person wants to watch a talented person be talented. You want to watch someone in a film and get lost in the story. Celebrities used to be mysterious and that’s why we were fascinated by them,” she continued.

“The average person wants love. They want to be healthy. They want to be safe. Human nature is the same and has been for centuries. Just because someone has a different view on how we get there, it doesn’t make them evil.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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