News

Rising Musician Suddenly Dead at 22 - Devastated Community Speaks Out

 By Carson Choate  December 26, 2022 at 7:28am
A young Memphis rapper known as “Big Scarr” has died after reportedly overdosing on prescription medicine.

Big Scarr, whose real name is Alexander Woods, began receiving attention after signing to Gucci Mane’s label, 1017 Records, in 2020. According to the New York Post, his mixtape “Big Grim Reaper” was ranked No. 1 on Rolling Stone’s 2021 Breakthrough 25 Chart. It also hit No. 25 on Billboard’s Hot 200 album chart.

Woods is primarily known for his track “SoIcyBoyz,” which was a collaboration with two other artists, as well as his solo track “Make a Play.”

The death of 22-year-old Woods was confirmed on Gucci Mane’s Instagram, with Mane writing: “This hurt — I’m a miss you @bigscarr.”

Officials did not revealed the cause of death at the time, but Woods’ uncle, Arthur Woods, told TMZ that the rapper died after overdosing on prescription pain medication at his girlfriend’s house on Thursday.

His uncle was unaware when or how Woods received the medication, but he said it was likely due to the trauma Woods experienced throughout his life, such as nearly dying after being shot in 2020 and getting seriously injured in a car accident as a teenager, which is how he earned the name “Big Scarr.”

Arthur said he will always remember his nephew as a “nice young man and a beautiful person” who had a passion for music, TMZ reported.

While local police are investigating the young rapper’s sudden death, they do not believe any foul play was involved, according to WHBQ-TV.

Many fans and fellow rappers have mourned Woods’ death.

“This s*** wicked wtf bruh!!!” tweeted rapper Key Glock, who had announced Woods as a special guest on his 31-city “Glockoma Tour” earlier this month.

“Big Scarr was only 22 years old man,” another Twitter user wrote.

NBA players in the Memphis Grizzlies also paid tribute to the young rapper. According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the team often played his tracks before games.

Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies‘ shooting guard, called the rapper’s sudden death “crazy” and said that Woods was “a big fan,” the Appeal reported.

“It sucks. All these young, talented black artists and people dying too soon,” Bane said.

Point guard Ja Morant added: “That’s tough. Something you hate to see, especially being so young. Had a whole future ahead of him. Prayers out to his family.”

Carson Choate
Carson Choate is a freelance writer who got into politics in late 2019 when the House voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Before joining The Western Journal, he worked as an editor for a small news site.




