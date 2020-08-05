Many celebrities are fully buying into the left’s coronavirus lockdown narratives.

However, one young NBA player, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., is breaking from the mold.

He believes that there is a “bigger agenda” at play when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Personally, I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda,” Porter said July 28 on his Snapchat account, according to USA Today.

“It’s being used for population control just in terms of being able to control the masses of people. Because this virus, the whole world is being controlled.

TRENDING: Breaking: Facebook Deletes Trump Post for 1st Time in History

“You’re required to wear masks and who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out. You might have to have the vaccine in order to travel, that’d be crazy. I’ve never been vaccinated in my life, I’ve never had any shots or anything like that.”

The 22-year-old rising NBA star, a first-round pick in 2018 who missed all of last season before making his debut in 2019, went on to argue that there is clearly an agenda being pushed, claiming that while the coronavirus is indeed serious, it’s also been “overblown.”

“It could get crazy, but it’s definitely an agenda behind everything that’s going on right now, and all you can do is sit back and watch what’s going on and not get too emotionally involved,” Porter said.

“But it is a serious thing, it’s a real thing, but yeah, this is being overblown.”

Is the coronavirus being used to push a "bigger agenda"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (686 Votes) 2% (13 Votes)

Speaking with reporters on July 29, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone made it clear that Porter has the right to express his opinions.

“Obviously, I’m not the thought police,” Malone said.

“I’m not going to tell any of our players what they can and can’t say. All I would say is just be sensitive to the current situation in our country and throughout the world in regards to coronavirus.

“Michael Porter and any other player on our roster, they’re entitled to their opinions and ability to have free speech, and I will respect that as long as it doesn’t become a distraction.

“What Michael stated, being around our players this morning at breakfast and practice, has not become a distraction at all.”

RELATED: NBA Star's Refusal To Kneel, Proclamation of Faith Spark Big Sales Surge

Malone also made it clear that Porter got a talking to following his controversial remarks.

“I know that [Nuggets president] Tim Connelly, our front office, has talked to Michael about his comments long before I realized what was said,” Malone said.

“So it has been [discussed with] him; he understands the situation. Once again, we as an organization, I’m not going to put a muzzle on anybody.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.