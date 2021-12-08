Share
President Joe Biden talks to reporters before departing the White House on Friday in Washington, D.C. Kyle Rittenhouse speaks on the "Louder with Crowder" podcast on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden talks to reporters before departing the White House on Friday in Washington, D.C. Kyle Rittenhouse speaks on the "Louder with Crowder" podcast on Wednesday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; StevenCrowder / YouTube screen shot)

Rittenhouse Challenges Biden to Sit-Down: 'I'll Explain the Facts to You so You Can Understand Them'

 By Michael Austin  December 8, 2021 at 2:40pm
Kyle Rittenhouse is ready and willing to meet with the president of the United States.

Why? To clear up some misconceptions that have been spread regarding Rittenhouse’s trial, including those spread by President Joe Biden himself.

Last month, the 18-year-old was acquitted of all charges in relation to three shootings, two of them fatal, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

The jury found that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

“Mr. President, I hope you see this,” Rittenhouse said during an episode of Steven Crowder’s “Louder with Crowder” podacst released on Wednesday.

“I’d have a sit-down and I’ll explain the facts to you so you can understand them.”


During the president’s campaign, he implied that Rittenhouse was a white supremacist, a notion that has since been proved completely baseless.

In a video posted to Biden’s Twitter account on Sept. 30, 2020, Biden attacked former President Donald Trump for not sufficiently condemning white supremacy. Rittenhouse’s image was shown amidst various alt-right groups.

Later in his interview with Crowder, Rittenhouse reiterated his willingness to speak with Biden.

“If he reached out I’d be happy to tell him my side of the story of what happened,” Rittenhouse said.

During a previous interview with Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse responded directly to Biden’s insinuation that he was a white supremacist.

“Mr. President, if I could say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial and understand the facts before you make a statement,” he said.

“It’s actual malice, defaming my character, for him to say something like that.”

The lawyer who represented former Covington High School student Nicholas Sandmann in his defamation lawsuit against CNN believes Rittenhouse has a strong case to sue the president himself.

“What you take from that tweet is that Kyle Rittenhouse was using his rifle and engaging in white supremacist misconduct so it’s actionable,” Todd McMurtry said regarding Biden’s tweet, adding that such a case wasn’t “necessarily going to win, but it’s actionable.”

McMurtry added that, since Biden was not president at the time, he would not be able to benefit from any kind of executive or congressional immunity.

